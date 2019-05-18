Digital billboard catches fire in Times Square
In this image from video provided by WABC TV, flames shoot from the digital billboard at 3 Times Square in New York City, Saturday, May 18, 2019. The Fire Department says no injuries have been reported and there was no damage to the building the sign is attached to. (WABC TV via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, May 18, 2019 5:28PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, May 18, 2019 5:29PM EDT
NEW YORK -- Firefighters have responded to the scene of digital billboard on fire in Times Square.
Flames stated to shoot out of the LED billboard just after 3 p.m. Saturday.
The Fire Department says no injuries have been reported and there was no damage to the building the sign is attached to.
A department spokesman says firefighters are working turn the billboard's power off.
