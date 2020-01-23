TORONTO -- Twitter users are speculating whether the Prince of Wales deliberately snubbed U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence while greeting world leaders on Thursday.

In video shared widely online, Charles is seen shaking hands at the World Holocaust Forum in in Jerusalem. He greets European Jewish Congress president and founder of the World Holocaust Forum Moshe Kantor then appears to walk straight past Pence and wife Karen to greet Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of Israel, who was hosting the fifth edition of the event. Pence pats the prince on his arm as he walks by.

“I assume this was purely unintentional,” wrote Twitter user Joshua Phillipson, who posted the clip. “Still kinda funny on an ‘international diplomatic incident’ level.”

In an Associated Press photo from the event, Charles is shown standing in front of the Pences, though it is unclear whether this is the same instance captured in the video. According to the AP, Charles was speaking to the Pences when the photo was taken.

Pence’s office told The Associated Press that the two men had already met before entering the hall and later shook hands after Pence’s speech. Buckingham Palace declined comment.

The clip, which has been retweeted more than 1,600 times, was greeted with a mix of praise and skepticism online.

“That is how the whole world feels! Kudos to Prince Charles,” wrote one user.

“That says MUCH more about Charles than it does Pence. Pence should consider it a badge of honor,” wrote another.

This isn’t the first instance of speculation about a royal and a U.S. leader’s interactions. In December, video filmed at a Buckingham Palace reception caught Princess Anne apparently shrugging at Queen Elizabeth, who was greeting U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania. At the time, some social media users suggested the Queen was “scolding” Anne for ignoring the Trumps.

With files from The Associated Press