'Did not end well': New Pence book details split with Trump
Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence blames Donald Trump for endangering his family "and all those serving at the Capitol" on Jan. 6 in a new memoir released Tuesday.
In "So Help Me God," Pence recounts, for the first time in his own words, the Republican former president's extraordinary effort to push him to overturn the results of the 2020 election and shares his account of the day thousands of rioters stormed the Capitol, with some chanting "Hang Mike Pence."
"They had come to protest the result of the election and to prevent Congress from fulfilling its responsibility to open and count the Electoral College votes," Pence writes. "And, as I later learned, many had come looking for me."
The book, which traces Pence's life in politics -- from serving as youth coordinator for a local Democratic Party to watching then-Vice President Al Gore certify his election loss days after Pence had been sworn in as a member of Congress -- largely defends Trump, glossing over and whitewashing many of his most contentious episodes. "I had always been loyal to President Donald Trump," the book begins.
But Pence, who spent years refusing to publicly criticize his old boss, makes clear that Jan. 6, 2021, was a breaking point in which, he writes, Trump's "reckless words had endangered my family and all those serving at the Capitol."
"For four years, we had a close working relationship. It did not end well," Pence writes, summing up their time in the White House. Still, he adds, "we parted amicably when our service to the nation drew to a close. In the months that followed, we spoke from time to time, but when the president returned to the rhetoric that he was using before that tragic day and began to publicly criticize those of us who defended the Constitution, I decided it would be best to go our separate ways."
The book, published by Simon & Schuster, comes as Pence appears increasingly likely to run for president in 2024, a move that would put him in direct conflict with Trump, who is expected to formally launch his own reelection campaign in Florida on Tuesday night.
Pence, who in the book never directly states that Democrat Joe Biden won fairly, writes that when Trump first suggested holding a rally in Washington on Jan. 6, the day Pence was set to preside over the election's certification, he thought it was a good idea. "My first thought was that a rally that day might be useful as a way to call even more attention to the proceedings on the floor of the House and Senate," he writes.
Instead, Pence describes sitting in the Senate chamber and presiding over the certification when the Senate parliamentarian leaned over to inform him that rioters had breached the building and a member of his Secret Service detail rushing over to insist they leave. Pence refused to vacate the building and was instead ushered to a Senate loading dock, where he spent hours, surrounded by staff and family members, making calls to military and congressional leaders to coordinate the government's response, as the president -- who never bothered to check in on Pence's safety -- sat cloistered, watching TV.
"All around was a blur of motion and chaos: security and police officers directing people to safety, staffers shouting and running for shelter. I could see the intensity in the eyes of the Secret Service detail; it was audible, too, in the voices of the Capitol Police. I could hear the fall of footsteps and angry chanting," Pence writes. Still, Pence insists he was "not afraid," only angry at what was unfolding.
At 2:24 p.m., as Pence remained in hiding, Trump fired off that infamous tweet saying Pence "didn't have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution."
"I just shook my head," Pence said he responded. "The truth was, as reckless as the president's tweet was, I really didn't have time for it. Rioters were ransacking the Capitol. ... The president had decided to be part of the problem. I was determined to be part of the solution. I ignored the tweet and got back to work."
Pence also describes Trump's campaign to pressure him to reject the results of the election by rejecting Electoral College votes or sending them back to the states, even though the Constitution makes clear that the vice president's role is purely ceremonial.
During one lunch on Nov. 16, 2020, Pence said he told Trump that "if the legal challenges came up short and if he was unwilling to concede, he could simply accept the results of the elections, move forward with the transition, and start a political comeback, winning the Senate runoffs in Georgia, the governor's race in Virginia in 2021, and the House and Senate in 2022."
"That accomplished, I said, he could run for president in 2024 and win," Pence writes. "He seemed unmoved, even weary, at the prospect."
"'I don't know, 2024 is so far off,"' Pence writes that Trump told him "before returning to the status of election challenges in various states."
At another lunch, Pence said he encouraged Trump "not to look at the election 'as a loss -- just an intermission"' and said if he "still came up short" after exhausting every legal option, Trump should "take a bow" and later run again.
"He nodded, pointed at me as if to say, 'That's worth considering,' and walked into the back hallway," Pence writes. "I will always wish he had."
But as the lawsuits Trump's legal team was pushing continued to fail, Pence writes that Trump's mood darkened and he became increasingly irate. Pence says Trump berated him, telling him, "You're too honest," and predicting that "hundreds of thousands are gonna hate your guts" and "people are gonna think you're stupid."
"As the days wore on, it was becoming clear that there would be a real cost to me politically when I presided over the certification of the 2020 election," Pence writes. "I always knew that I did not possess the authority to overturn the election. I knew it would be hurtful to my friend for me to participate in the certification. But my duty was clear."
After the Capitol was cleared of the rioters, Congress reconvened and Pence presided over the certification of his and Trump's loss. For several days the two men did not speak. But when they finally met, five days later, Pence said they spent more than 90 minutes together, alone.
"I told him that I had prayed for him for the past four and a half years, and I encouraged him to pray," Pence said he told Trump. "'Jesus can help you through this,' I said. 'Call on Him.' He didn't say anything."
"With genuine sadness in his voice, the president then mused, 'What if we hadn't had the rally? What if they hadn't gone to the Capitol?' Then he said, 'It's too terrible to end like this."'
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trump to launch new White House bid while Republicans lick their wounds
Donald Trump is set to launch a new White House bid at 9 p.m ET Tuesday night. His announcement follows a disappointing showing in last week's midterm congressional elections that many Republicans blame on him.
Booking doctor's appointments 'a nightmare' as parents struggle with long wait times
An increase in cases of respiratory syncytial virus and influenza among children is leaving pediatric hospitals and clinics overwhelmed, according to the Canadian Pediatric Society. This has resulted in increased wait times at facilities across Canada. Several Canadians wrote to CTVNews.ca about their difficulties with booking doctor's appointments for their children over the last few months.
BREAKING | Russian airstrikes reported in cities across Ukraine
Waves of Russian airstrikes rocked Ukraine on Tuesday, with authorities immediately announcing emergency blackouts after attacks from east to west on energy and other facilities knocked out power and, in the capital, struck residential buildings.
Canada officially in a flu epidemic after crossing seasonal threshold
The latest FluWatch report confirms what experts have been warning could happen as an early rise in influenza cases spreads across Canada: we're now officially in the midst of a flu epidemic.
Trudeau pledges cash for infrastructure and making vaccines in developing countries
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is announcing funding for developing countries to improve their infrastructure and make COVID-19 vaccines.
Risk of heart inflammation higher with Moderna vaccine: study
The risk of developing myocarditis, or heart inflammation, is two to three times higher with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine when compared to Pfizer, according to a new Canadian study.
These 10 vehicles were the most targeted by thieves in Canada last year
A just-released report reveals the top 10 most-stolen vehicles in Canada last year, including models from Ford, Honda, Toyota and more.
WATCH LIVE | RCMP caught off guard by Ottawa mayor's request for officers during 'Freedom Convoy'
RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki says the Ottawa mayor's request for 1,800 police reinforcements during the 'Freedom Convoy' protest in February caught the Mounties off guard.
Apple launches emergency system for people who can't access cell service
As Canada's top telecommunications companies face pressure to ensure Canadians can reach emergency responders in the event of a major outage, Apple is rolling out a new service. The Emergency SOS system, available on iPhone 14 devices in Canada this week, will help people without cellular or Wi-Fi service connect to a satellite to report an emergency or call for help.
Canada
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | RCMP caught off guard by Ottawa mayor's request for officers during 'Freedom Convoy'
RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki says the Ottawa mayor's request for 1,800 police reinforcements during the 'Freedom Convoy' protest in February caught the Mounties off guard.
-
Booking doctor's appointments 'a nightmare' as parents struggle with long wait times
An increase in cases of respiratory syncytial virus and influenza among children is leaving pediatric hospitals and clinics overwhelmed, according to the Canadian Pediatric Society. This has resulted in increased wait times at facilities across Canada. Several Canadians wrote to CTVNews.ca about their difficulties with booking doctor's appointments for their children over the last few months.
-
Trudeau pledges cash for infrastructure and making vaccines in developing countries
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is announcing funding for developing countries to improve their infrastructure and make COVID-19 vaccines.
-
These 10 vehicles were the most targeted by thieves in Canada last year
A just-released report reveals the top 10 most-stolen vehicles in Canada last year, including models from Ford, Honda, Toyota and more.
-
Bird flu fighters in B.C. face unprecedented challenge, as H5N1 spread across Canada
By some measures, the ongoing outbreaks of avian flu in British Columbia pale when compared to the devastating eruption of the disease in 2004 that prompted a cull of 17 million birds.
-
Small earthquake reported north of Montreal
A small earthquake rattled an area north of Montreal Monday night, according to Earthquakes Canada. The 3.7-magnitude quake happened at 9:23 p.m. about 26 kilometres north of the island and was 'strongly felt' in the Montreal region, the government agency said.
World
-
Trump to launch new White House bid while Republicans lick their wounds
Donald Trump is set to launch a new White House bid at 9 p.m ET Tuesday night. His announcement follows a disappointing showing in last week's midterm congressional elections that many Republicans blame on him.
-
Bodies of 2 girls found in Syria camp housing ISIS families
The beheaded bodies of two Egyptian girls were found Tuesday in a sprawling camp in northeastern Syria housing tens of thousands of women and children linked to the Islamic State group, an opposition war monitor and local officials said.
-
Taliban to impose their interpretation of Sharia law in Afghanistan
The Taliban has ordered judges in Afghanistan to fully impose their interpretation of Sharia Law, including potential public executions, amputations and flogging, a move experts fear will lead to a further deterioration of human rights in the impoverished country.
-
UN office urges Iran to free detained peaceful protesters
The UN human rights office is calling on Iran's government to immediately release thousands of people who have been detained for participating in peaceful protests, faulting its 'increasing harshness' as Western countries seek to ratchet up scrutiny of Tehran's crackdown against demonstrators.
-
U.S. navy: 70 tons of missile fuel from Iran to Yemen seized
The U.S. navy said Tuesday it found 70 tons of a missile fuel component hidden among bags of fertilizer aboard a ship bound to Yemen from Iran, the first-such seizure in that country's yearslong war as a ceasefire there has broken down.
-
China state media demands strict adherence to 'zero-COVID'
China's ruling party called for strict adherence to the hard-line 'zero-COVID' policy Tuesday in an apparent attempt to guide public perceptions after regulations were eased slightly in places.
Politics
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | RCMP caught off guard by Ottawa mayor's request for officers during 'Freedom Convoy'
RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki says the Ottawa mayor's request for 1,800 police reinforcements during the 'Freedom Convoy' protest in February caught the Mounties off guard.
-
Trudeau pledges cash for infrastructure and making vaccines in developing countries
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is announcing funding for developing countries to improve their infrastructure and make COVID-19 vaccines.
-
Canada launches group to lobby for more countries to use carbon pricing
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says Canada is issuing a challenge to the rest of the world to expand the use of carbon pricing in the fight against greenhouse gas emissions.
Health
-
Booking doctor's appointments 'a nightmare' as parents struggle with long wait times
An increase in cases of respiratory syncytial virus and influenza among children is leaving pediatric hospitals and clinics overwhelmed, according to the Canadian Pediatric Society. This has resulted in increased wait times at facilities across Canada. Several Canadians wrote to CTVNews.ca about their difficulties with booking doctor's appointments for their children over the last few months.
-
Canada officially in a flu epidemic after crossing seasonal threshold
The latest FluWatch report confirms what experts have been warning could happen as an early rise in influenza cases spreads across Canada: we're now officially in the midst of a flu epidemic.
-
Risk of heart inflammation higher with Moderna vaccine: study
The risk of developing myocarditis, or heart inflammation, is two to three times higher with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine when compared to Pfizer, according to a new Canadian study.
Sci-Tech
-
The answers to improving Canada's health-care system could be in space, according to these astronauts
A new article published in the Canadian Family Physician Journal details how space medicine could expand health care on Earth, by using technology meant for deep space exploration.
-
Elon Musk cuts Twitter's outsourced content moderators
Twitter's new owner Elon Musk is further gutting the teams that battle misinformation on the social media platform as outsourced moderators learned over the weekend they were out of a job.
-
Unmanned, solar-powered U.S. space plane back after 908 days
An unmanned U.S. military space plane landed early Saturday after spending a record 908 days in orbit for its sixth mission and conducting science experiments.
Entertainment
-
Grammy nominations to be announced, with 5 new categories
The Recording Academy will announce nominees for the 65th Grammy Awards on Tuesday with some significant additions.
-
Roberta Flack has ALS, now 'impossible to sing,' rep says
A representative for Roberta Flack announced Monday that the Grammy-winning musician has ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease, and can no longer sing.
-
'Did not end well': New Pence book details split with Trump
Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence blames Donald Trump for endangering his family 'and all those serving at the Capitol' on Jan. 6 in a new memoir released Tuesday.
Business
-
Canadian October home sales up from September, first monthly increase since February
The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales in October posted their first monthly gain since February.
-
Apple launches emergency system for people who can't access cell service
As Canada's top telecommunications companies face pressure to ensure Canadians can reach emergency responders in the event of a major outage, Apple is rolling out a new service. The Emergency SOS system, available on iPhone 14 devices in Canada this week, will help people without cellular or Wi-Fi service connect to a satellite to report an emergency or call for help.
-
Walmart offers to pay US$3.1 billion to settle opioid lawsuits
Walmart proposed a US$3.1 billion legal settlement on Tuesday over the toll of powerful prescription opioids sold at its pharmacies, becoming the latest major drug industry player to promise major support to state, local and tribal governments still grappling with a crisis in overdose deaths.
Lifestyle
-
Jeff Bezos says he will give most of his money to charity
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos plans to give away the majority of his US$124 billion net worth during his lifetime, telling CNN in an exclusive interview he will devote the bulk of his wealth to fighting climate change and supporting people who can unify humanity in the face of deep social and political divisions.
-
'Boggled my mind': Woman finds 60-year-old photo of herself on souvenir while secondhand shopping
Secondhand stores always have interesting finds, and a former Nova Scotia lancer recently got more than she bargained for.
-
WATCH: How to fold a fitted sheet and other frustrating laundry
Tackling two of the most frustrating items in laundry baskets everywhere, Canadian TikTok star Melissa Pateras shows how to neatly fold the dreaded fitted sheet and bulky hooded sweater.
Sports
-
Former Hockey Canada executive Nicholson to testify before parliamentary committee
Former Hockey Canada president and CEO Bob Nicholson is scheduled to speak before the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage on Tuesday.
-
Cristiano Ronaldo says Manchester United owners 'don't care about the club'
Cristiano Ronaldo has been on a war path against his current club and is clearly uninspired by Manchester United's owners, the Glazer family. In an explosive interview with Piers Morgan for TalkTV, Ronaldo says the owners 'don't care about the club.'
-
Djokovic set to be granted visa to play Australian Open
Novak Djokovic is set to be granted a visa to play in next year's Australian Open despite his high-profile deportation in January.
Autos
-
These 10 vehicles were the most targeted by thieves in Canada last year
A just-released report reveals the top 10 most-stolen vehicles in Canada last year, including models from Ford, Honda, Toyota and more.
-
Albertans know winter tires are important, poll shows only 56% use them
Alberta has already seen its fair share of snowy weather to start the month, but a new poll suggests that many drivers are still not using winter tires on their vehicles.
-
California voters weigh new tax on rich to boost electric vehicle adoption
Should California's richest residents pay higher taxes to help put more electric vehicles on the road? That's a question the state's voters are weighing in the election that concludes Tuesday.