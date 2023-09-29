Dianne Feinstein, longest-serving female U.S. senator in history, dies at 90
Dianne Feinstein, whose three decades in the Senate made her the longest-serving female U.S. senator in history, has died following months of declining health. She was 90.
Feinstein's death, confirmed to CNN by a source familiar, will hand California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom the power to appoint a lawmaker to serve out the rest of Feinstein's term, keeping the Democratic majority in the chamber through early January 2025. In March 2021, Newsom publicly said he had a list of "multiple" replacements and pledged to appoint a Black woman if Feinstein, a Democrat, were to retire.
News of Feinstein's death also comes as federal funding is set to expire, as Congress is at an impasse as to how to avoid a government shutdown, though Senate Democrats still retain a majority without her.
Feinstein, a former mayor of San Francisco, was a leading figure in California politics for decades and became a national face of the Democratic Party following her first election to the U.S. Senate in 1992. She broke a series of glass ceilings throughout her political career and her influence was felt strongly in some of Capitol Hill's most consequential works in recent history, including the since-lapsed federal assault weapons ban in 1994 and the 2014 CIA torture report. She also was a longtime force on the Senate Intelligence and Judiciary committees.
In her later years, Feinstein's health was the subject of increasing scrutiny and speculation, and the California Democrat was prominent among aging lawmakers whose decisions to remain in office drew scrutiny, especially in an age of narrow party margins in Congress.
A hospitalization for shingles in February led to an extended absence from the Senate – stirring complaints from Democrats, as Feinstein's time away slowed the confirmation of Democratic-appointed judicial nominees – and when she returned to Capitol Hill three months later, it was revealed that she had suffered multiple complications during her recovery, including Ramsay Hunt syndrome and encephalitis. A fall in August briefly sent her to the hospital.
Feinstein, who was the Senate's oldest member at the time of her death, also faced questions about her mental acuity and ability to lead. She dismissed the concerns, saying, "The real question is whether I'm still an effective representative for 40 million Californians, and the record shows that I am."
But heavy speculation that Feinstein would retire instead of seek reelection in 2024 led several Democrats to announce their candidacies for her seat – even before she announced her plans. In February, she confirmed that she would not run for reelection, telling CNN, "The time has come."
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., leaves the chamber following a hectic series of amendment votes and final passage on the big debt ceiling and budget cuts package, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 1, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Feinstein was fondly remembered by her colleagues on Friday.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters that he will address Feinstein’s death on the Senate floor later Friday morning, calling it a "very, very sad day for all of us." North Carolina Republican Sen. Thom Tillis called her a "trailblazer" and Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois said "she was always a lady but she never backed down from a cause that she thought was worth fighting for."
"We lost one of the great ones," Durbin said.
SAN FRANCISCO NATIVE AND LEADER
Feinstein was born in San Francisco in 1933 and graduated from Stanford University in 1955. After serving as a San Francisco County supervisor, Feinstein became the city’s mayor in 1978 in the wake of the assassination of Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk, the first openly gay politician from California to be elected to office.
Feinstein rarely talked about the day when Moscone and Milk were shot but she opened up about the tragic events in a 2017 interview with CNN’s Dana Bash.
Feinstein was on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors then, and assassin Dan White had been a friend and colleague of hers.
"The door to the office opened, and he came in, and I said, 'Dan?' "
"I heard the doors slam, I heard the shots, I smelled the cordite," Feinstein recalled.
It was Feinstein who announced the double assassination to the public. She was later sworn in as the first female mayor of San Francisco.
Her political career was marked by a series of historic firsts.
By that time she became mayor in 1978, she had already broken one glass ceiling, becoming the first female chair of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors.
California’s first woman sent to the U.S. Senate racked up many other firsts in Washington. Among those: She was the first woman to sit on the Senate Judiciary Committee, the first female chairwoman of the Senate Rules and Administration Committee, and the first female chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee.
Feinstein also served on the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee and held the title of ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee from 2017 to 2021. In November 2022, she was poised to become president pro tempore of the Senate – third in line to the presidency – but declined to pursue the position, citing her husband’s recent death.
Feinstein reflected on her experience as a woman in politics in her 2017 interview with Bash, saying, "Look, being a woman in our society even today is difficult," and noting, "I know it in the political area." She would later note in a statement the week she became the longest-serving woman in U.S. history, "We went from two women senators when I ran for office in 1992 to 24 today – and I know that number will keep climbing."
"It has been a great pleasure to watch more and more women walk the halls of the Senate," Feinstein said in November 2022.
LED EFFORTS ON GUN CONTROL AND TORTURE PROGRAM INVESTIGATIONS
Though she was a proud native of one of the most famously liberal cities in the country, Feinstein earned a reputation over the years in the Senate as someone eager to work across the aisle with Republicans, and at times sparked pushback and criticism from progressives.
"I truly believe that there is a center in the political spectrum that is the best place to run something when you have a very diverse community. America is diverse; we are not all one people. We are many different colors, religions, backgrounds, education levels, all of it," she told CNN in 2017.
A biography from Feinstein’s Senate office states that her notable achievements include "the enactment of the federal Assault Weapons Ban in 1994, a law that prohibited the sale, manufacture and import of military-style assault weapons" (the ban has since lapsed), and the influential 2014 torture report, a comprehensive "six-year review of the CIA’s detention and interrogation program," which brought to light for the first time many details from the George W. Bush-era program.
Feinstein’s high-profile Senate career made its mark on pop culture when she was portrayed by actress Annette Bening in the 2019 film "The Report," which tackled the subject of the CIA’s use of torture after the Sept. 11 attacks and the effort to make those practices public.
In November 2020, Feinstein announced that she would step down from the top Democratic spot on the Senate Judiciary Committee the following year in the wake of sharp criticism from liberal activists over her handling of the hearings for then-President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.
While Democratic senators could not block Barrett’s nomination in the Republican-led Senate on their own, liberal activists were angry when Feinstein undermined Democrats' relentless attempt to portray the process as illegitimate when she praised then-Judiciary Chairman and South Carolina Republican Lindsey Graham’s leadership of it.
Feinstein said at the time that she would continue to serve as a senior Democrat on the Judiciary, Intelligence, Appropriations, and Rules and Administration panels, working on priorities like gun safety, criminal justice and immigration.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Dianne Feinstein, longest-serving female U.S. senator in history, dies at 90
Dianne Feinstein, whose three decades in the Senate made her the longest-serving female U.S. senator in history, has died, according to a source familiar.
Some hospitals are bringing back masking - and the general public should consider it this fall too, experts say
Some hospitals are instigating stricter masking rules again amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases, and although we’ve probably seen the end of broad masking mandates, some experts say the general public should also be making more use of this tool in our arsenal of measures to fight illness.
Authorities dispatched to Britney Spears' home over video showing singer dancing with knives
Officials were called to the southern California home of Britney Spears on Wednesday to conduct a wellness check after the singer posted a video on social media depicting her dancing with knives.
In defiance of judge, Sask. premier to force school pronoun rules into law
In defiance of a King's Bench ruling, Saskatchewan's premier plans to force a controversial school pronoun policy into law.
Thriving NFL benefits most from Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce relationship
The NFL didn't need a popularity boost before Travis Kelce became enchanted with Taylor Swift. They'll gladly welcome millions of Swifties to watch this love story unfold.
Rotterdam hospital official says questions were raised over alleged gunman's mental state
A medical student accused of killing three people in shootings at an apartment and a hospital in the Dutch city of Rotterdam had been undergoing psychological examinations to establish whether he was mentally fit to become a doctor, a hospital official said Friday.
Putin orders former Wagner commander to take charge of 'volunteer units' in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered one of the top commanders of the Wagner military contractor to take charge of 'volunteer units' fighting in Ukraine, signalling the Kremlin's effort to keep using the mercenaries after the death of their chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin.
Military police under investigation over handling of sexual assault case
The Military Police Complaints Commission is investigating the way officers handled allegations of sexual assault against a soldier who took his own life, the commission announced Thursday.
Dozens dead after blast in southwestern Pakistan at a rally celebrating birthday of Islam's prophet
A powerful bomb exploded near a mosque at a rally celebrating the birthday of Islam's Prophet Muhammad in southwestern Pakistan on Friday, killing at least 52 people and injuring nearly 70 others, police and a government official said.
Canada
-
In defiance of judge, Sask. premier to force school pronoun rules into law
In defiance of a King's Bench ruling, Saskatchewan's premier plans to force a controversial school pronoun policy into law.
-
Some hospitals are bringing back masking - and the general public should consider it this fall too, experts say
Some hospitals are instigating stricter masking rules again amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases, and although we’ve probably seen the end of broad masking mandates, some experts say the general public should also be making more use of this tool in our arsenal of measures to fight illness.
-
N.W.T. Premier Caroline Cochrane says she won't run for re-election in upcoming vote
The premier of the Northwest Territories has announced she won't be running for re-election in November.
-
Police search for answers after IED explosion in Barrie, Ont. parking lot
Police in Barrie continue to canvas a west-end neighbourhood, searching for answers after a vehicle explosion at an Anne Street apartment complex Wednesday morning.
-
Class-action lawsuit seeks compensation for Canadian consumers who bought Cold-FX products
A Canadian class-action lawsuit alleges the effectiveness of Cold-FX products was falsely advertised, and seeks compensation for anyone who bought the products.
-
University of Alberta closes endowment fund named after Nazi veteran recognized in the House of Commons
The University of Alberta is apologizing for having an endowment fund provided by Yaroslav Hunka, the Nazi veteran recognized in Parliament last week.
World
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Dianne Feinstein, longest-serving female U.S. senator in history, dies at 90
Dianne Feinstein, whose three decades in the Senate made her the longest-serving female U.S. senator in history, has died, according to a source familiar.
-
Extremist attack kills at least 12 soldiers in Niger as jihadi violence increases post-coup
An attack by Islamic extremists in western Niger killed at least a dozen soldiers and wounded seven others, the West African nation's military junta said.
-
More than 70 per cent of Nagorno-Karabakh's population has fled as separatist government plans to dissolve
More than 70 per cent of Nagorno-Karabakh's original population has fled to Armenia, authorities said, as the region's separatist government said it would dissolve itself, and the unrecognized republic inside Azerbaijan would cease to exist by year's end after a three-decade bid for independence.
-
Marcos says Philippines is not looking for trouble but will defend waters against Chinese aggression
The Philippine president said Friday that his country does not want a confrontation but will staunchly defend its waters after its coast guard dismantled a floating barrier placed by China at a disputed shoal in the South China Sea.
-
Rotterdam hospital official says questions were raised over alleged gunman's mental state
A medical student accused of killing three people in shootings at an apartment and a hospital in the Dutch city of Rotterdam had been undergoing psychological examinations to establish whether he was mentally fit to become a doctor, a hospital official said Friday.
-
The fall of an enclave in Azerbaijan stuns the Armenian diaspora, extinguishing a dream
The swift fall of the Armenian-majority enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh to Azerbaijani troops and the exodus of much of its population has stunned the large Armenian diaspora around the world.
Politics
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE 'A shock and an embarrassment': Canada's governor general on Parliament's recognition of Nazi veteran
Canada's Gov. Gen. Mary Simon says Parliament's recognition of a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War was 'a shock and an embarrassment,' and she's considering personally reaching out to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
-
From Harper to Poilievre: what is the Conservative vision for Indigenous Peoples?
Although Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre has made some attempts to rewrite the script for how the Tories engage with Indigenous communities, he has to contend with the difficult history of his party's relationship with Indigenous Peoples — as well as his own.
-
Cyberattacks hit military, Parliament websites as India hacker group targets Canada
The federal government is coping with cyberattacks this week, as a hacker group in India claims it has sowed chaos in Ottawa, but Canada's signals-intelligence agency says the 'nuisance' attacks likely haven't put private information at risk.
Health
-
Food insecurity among Indigenous kids is a 'public health crisis,' doctors say
Rising food prices have put 'an even bigger burden on families who were struggling before,' said the doctor, who is a member of Lax Kw'alaams First Nation on her father's side and Metis on her mother's side.
-
Some hospitals are bringing back masking - and the general public should consider it this fall too, experts say
Some hospitals are instigating stricter masking rules again amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases, and although we’ve probably seen the end of broad masking mandates, some experts say the general public should also be making more use of this tool in our arsenal of measures to fight illness.
-
Health Canada approves Pfizer's new COVID-19 vaccine targeting Omicron XBB.1.5 subvariant
Health Canada has given its stamp of approval to the use of Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty's new COVID-19 vaccine that targets the Omicron XBB.1.5 subvariant.
Sci-Tech
-
Scientists have observed antimatter free-falling due to gravity for the first time
For the first time, an international team of scientists have directly observed that antimatter – the mysterious counterpart to ordinary matter – free-falls under gravity, answering a question which has been the subject of endless speculation among the scientific community.
-
Man arrested in killing of Baltimore tech entrepreneur Pava LaPere was released from prison in 2022
The man arrested Thursday in the killing of a Baltimore tech entrepreneur was released from prison last year after serving a shortened sentence for a 2013 rape and was suspected in another rape days before the slaying last week, police said.
-
WATCH
WATCH Ghostly and rare 'Dumbo' octopus spotted off the coast of Hawaii
A rare 'Dumbo' octopus was caught on camera during an Ocean Exploration Trust deep-sea dive in Hawaii in the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument, a massive area of protected ocean.
Entertainment
-
As China censors homegrown feminism, a feminist scholar from Japan is on its bestseller lists
In the last few years, China's government has promoted increasingly conservative social values, encouraging women to focus on raising children. It has cracked down on civil society movements and made laws to drive out foreign influence.
-
Thriving NFL benefits most from Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce relationship
The NFL didn't need a popularity boost before Travis Kelce became enchanted with Taylor Swift. They'll gladly welcome millions of Swifties to watch this love story unfold.
-
Thirteen legendary rock acts inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame
Thirteen Canadian rock bands of the 1970s and 1980s rolled back the clock on Thursday as they were inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame with a night chock full of good memories and even greater radio hits.
Business
-
Statistics Canada to release July figures for real GDP today
Statistics Canada will release its figures for how the economy started the third quarter this morning.
-
Air Canada pilots picket at Toronto's Pearson as talks continue
Air Canada pilots are demonstrating at Toronto's Pearson airport today, calling for better wages and working conditions as talks with the country's biggest carrier continue.
-
Peloton shares rise following a partnership with former foe Lululemon
The fitness companies announced a five-year "strategic global partnership," which involves Lululemon ditching its Mirror fitness hardware and Peloton reducing production of its private-label line of fitness clothing. Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.
Lifestyle
-
These are Canada's most popular baby names
Looking for baby name inspiration? A recent list of the top 20 baby names in 2022 may help with your search.
-
Millions take to China's railways, roads, air in 1st big autumn holiday since end of zero-COVID
Many millions of Chinese tourists are expected to travel within their country, splurging on hotels, tours, attractions and meals in a boost to the economy during the 8-day autumn holiday period that began Friday.
-
Why a B.C. city ended its decades-long ban on tattoo shops
Up until this week, opening a tattoo parlour in the Township of Langley in B.C.’s Fraser Valley was technically illegal.
Sports
-
Europe sweeps opening session in Ryder Cup to put the U.S. in 4-0 hole
Europe gave the Americans a rude welcome and a harsh reminder why it has been 30 years since they last won the Ryder Cup away from home, sweeping the opening session for the first time before a delirious crowd at Marco Simone.
-
Russia is set to avoid a full ban from the 2024 Paralympics in Paris
Russia appears to have avoided a full ban from next year's Paralympics in Paris after the International Paralympic Committee's members voted Friday against suspending the country's membership.
-
Spanish police raid soccer federation as part of probe into Barcelona's payments to referee official
Spanish police raided the offices of the country's soccer federation on Thursday as part of an investigation into the payment of millions of dollars over several years by Barcelona to a former vice president of Spain's refereeing committee.
Autos
-
Unifor sets Oct. 9 deadline for contract talks with General Motors
Unifor has set a deadline for its contract talks with General Motors for 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 9.
-
Hyundai, Kia recall over 600,000 cars in Canada, drivers told to park away from buildings due to fire risk
Hyundai and Kia have issued a recall for several vehicle models and are urging drivers to park away from buildings due to the risk that the issue could start a fire.
-
Clock is ticking as United Autoworkers threaten to expand strikes against Detroit automakers Friday
The United Auto Workers strikes against Detroit's three automakers that spread to dozens of parts distribution centers one week ago could deepen Friday.