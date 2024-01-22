World

    • Dexter Scott King, youngest son of Martin Luther King Jr., dies of cancer at 62

    This Saturday, Feb. 4, 2006 file photo shows Rev. Bernice King, left to right, Dexter King, Martin Luther King III and Yolanda King as they watch as the casket of their mother, Coretta Scott King, is brought up the steps of the Capitol to lie in honour in the Rotunda in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ric Feld, file) This Saturday, Feb. 4, 2006 file photo shows Rev. Bernice King, left to right, Dexter King, Martin Luther King III and Yolanda King as they watch as the casket of their mother, Coretta Scott King, is brought up the steps of the Capitol to lie in honour in the Rotunda in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ric Feld, file)
    ATLANTA -

    Dexter Scott King, the youngest son of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, has died after battling prostate cancer.

    The King Center in Atlanta, which Dexter King served as chairman, said the 62-year-old son of the civil rights leader died at his home in Malibu, Calif. His wife, Leah Weber King, said in a statement that he died “peacefully in his sleep.”

    The third of the Kings' four children, Dexter King was named for the Dexter Avenue Baptist Church in Montgomery, Ala., where his father once served as pastor when the Montgomery bus boycott launched him to national prominence in the wake of the 1955 arrest of Rosa Parks.

    Dexter King was just seven years old when his father was assassinated in April 1968 while supporting striking sanitation workers in Memphis, Tenn. In his 2004 memoir, “Growing Up King,” Dexter King recalled his father's slaying as the end of a carefree childhood.

    “Ever since I was seven, I’ve felt I must be formal," he wrote, adding: “Formality, seriousness, certitude — all these are difficult poses to maintain, even if you’re a person with perfect equilibrium, with all the drama life throws at you.”

    As an adult, Dexter King became an attorney and focused on shepherding his father’s legacy and protecting the King family’s intellectual property. In addition to serving as chairman of the King Center, he was also president of the King estate.

    In addition to his work with the King Center, Dexter King was known for the striking resemblance he bore to his father. They looked so much alike that the son ended up portraying his famous father in a 2002 TV movie about Parks.

    Coretta Scott King died in 2006, followed by the Kings' oldest child, Yolanda King, in 2007.

    “Words cannot express the heart break I feel from losing another sibling," the Rev. Bernice A. King, the youngest of the four, said in a statement.

    "The sudden shock is devastating. It is hard to have the right words at a moment like this," Martin Luther King III, his older brother, said. "We ask for your prayers at this time for the entire King family.”

