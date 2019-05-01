Detroit police officer gets probation for ER beating of mentally ill woman
In this Jan. 15, 2019 file photo, Detroit police officer Dewayne Jones sits in court at his preliminary exam in Detroit. (Clarence Tabb Jr./The Detroit News via AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, May 1, 2019 5:59PM EDT
DETROIT -- A Detroit police officer convicted in the beating of a naked, unarmed and mentally ill woman inside an emergency room triage unit has avoided jail or prison time.
A Detroit district court judge on Wednesday sentenced 47-year-old Dewayne Jones to 12 months' probation, ordered him to attend anger management classes and perform 15 days of community service. A jury found Jones guilty in March of misdemeanour assault and battery.
Video of the incident posted in August on WJBK-TV's website shows the 29-year-old woman being punched about a dozen times at Detroit Receiving Hospital as another officer and hospital security restrained her. Witnesses testified that the woman spat at Jones, shouted profanities at hospital staff and bit an officer.
Jones was suspended, but later reinstated at a lower rank.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- WikiLeaks' Assange gets 50 weeks in prison for jumping bail
- Second day of protests as Venezuelans vie to tip balance
- New photos of Princess Charlotte released ahead of fourth birthday
- Detroit police officer gets probation for ER beating of mentally ill woman
- Revisiting Leonardo da Vinci's genius inventions, 500 years after his death