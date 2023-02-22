Detective: Sailor grabbed gun barrel to end Club Q shooting
The 22-year-old accused of carrying out the deadly mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs in November ran a neo-Nazi website and used gay and racial slurs while gaming online, a police detective testified Wednesday.
Anderson Lee Aldrich used racial slurs while gaming, posted an image of a rifle scope trained on a gay pride parade and used a bigoted slur when referring to someone who was gay, Detective Rebecca Joines testified on the first day of a three-day trial to determine if there's enough evidence to warrant hate crime charges against Aldrich.
Aldrich identifies as nonbinary and uses the pronouns they and them. Joines said another witness told investigators that Aldrich said their mother, Laura Voepel, is nonbinary and forced them to go to LGBTQ clubs.
Joines said evidence also indicates that Aldrich was considering live-streaming the Nov. 19 attack in which five people were killed and many others were injured.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP's earlier story follows below.
A Navy sailor grabbed the barrel of a gunman's rifle and an Army veteran rushed in to help as they ended the deadly mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs in November, a police detective testified Wednesday.
As panicked patrons fled from the dance floor at Club Q, Petty Officer Second Class Thomas James tumbled off a landing with the 22-year-old gunman, Anderson Lee Aldrich. James, whose hand had been burned from grabbing the hot barrel of the rifle, then struggled with Aldrich over a handgun. Aldrich fired at least once, shooting James in the ribs, Detective Ashton Gardner said at the start of a three-day hearing to determine if there's enough evidence to warrant a hate crime charge against Aldrich in the Nov. 19 attack.
After being shot, it is clear from the video that James was tiring, "but he continues to do what he can to subdue the suspect until police arrive," Gardner testified, noting that James later gave up his spot in an ambulance to someone else who was injured.
As James was grappling with Aldrich, Army veteran Richard Fierro rushed over to help, grabbing the rifle and throwing it, Gardner said. Fierro then used the handgun to beat Aldrich, telling officers, "I kept hitting him until you came."
Aldrich, who is nonbinary and uses the pronouns they and them, shook during the testimony about those they shot. Wearing an orange jumpsuit, Aldrich cried while being led out of court for the lunch break.
James, who issued a statement days after the attack saying he "simply wanted to save the family that I found," didn't appear to be at Wednesday's hearing. Fierro, who sustained scrapes and bruises, sat in the back row. His daughter's boyfriend was killed in the attack.
After the gunfire ended and police arrived, Aldrich tried to pin the shooting on one of the patrons who subdued them while also claiming that the shooter was hiding, Officer Connor Wallick testified. Officers didn't believe it and shortly afterward confirmed that Aldrich, 22, was the shooter, he said.
Police found several high-capacity magazines at the scene, including a drum-style one that carries 60 rounds and was empty and others that carry 40 rounds, Gasper said. A state law passed after the 2012 Aurora, Colorado, theater shooting bans magazines that carry more than 15 rounds.
Unlike the other charges Aldrich faces, including murder and attempted murder, hate crime charges require prosecutors to present evidence of a motive -- that Aldrich was driven by bias, either wholly or in part. That could include statements Aldrich made on social media or to other people, said Karen Steinhauser, a trial lawyer, former prosecutor and current University of Denver law professor who isn't affiliated with the case.
Coming into the hearing, prosecutors hadn't revealed anything about why they charged Aldrich with a hate crime.
Although Aldrich identifies as nonbinary, someone who is a member of a protected group such as the LGBTQ-plus community can still be charged with a hate crime for targeting peers. Hate crime laws are focused on the victims, not the perpetrator.
Prosecutors usually win preliminary hearings since the standard of proof is lower than at trial and the evidence must be viewed in a light most favorable to them. But defense lawyers sometimes still want to proceed with preliminary hearings because they offer the chance to question witnesses under oath, including investigators, and to learn more about the government's case than might be available in the reports that likely have already been turned over to them, Steinhauser said.
The shooting was captured on surveillance video. It showed Aldrich entering the club wearing a red T-shirt and tan ballistic vest while holding an AR-style rifle, with six magazines for the weapon and a pistol visible, said police Detective Jason Gasper. Soon after entering, Aldrich opened fire indiscriminately, authorities have said.
At Aldrich's apartment, investigators found gun-making materials, receipts for weapons and a drawing of the club. In Aldrich's mother's room, they found round gun range targets with holes in them, Gasper said. She had taken him to the gun range.
During cross-examination, Gasper said investigators found "concerning writings." But he said they didn't find a manifesto or a plan to target members of the LGBTQ community either on Aldrich or in his home.
The night of the attack wasn't Aldrich's first visit to the club. An identification scanner showed that Aldrich had been there six times before the shooting, Detective Rebecca Joines testified. Aldrich's attorney also revealed during a recent hearing that Aldrich was at the club earlier on the night of the shooting for about 1 1/2 hours, but he didn't say why or elaborate.
Questions also remain about how Aldrich got the gun or guns used in the shooting, but experts say how and where Aldrich obtained them doesn't have to be discussed in order to persuade the judge to rule that there's enough evidence to take the case to trial.
Questions were raised early on about whether authorities should have sought a red flag order to stop Aldrich from buying guns after Aldrich was arrested in 2021, when they threatened their grandparents and vowed to become the "next mass killer," according to law enforcement documents.
Authorities said two guns seized from Aldrich in that case -- a ghost gun pistol and an MM 15 rifle -- weren't returned. That case was dropped, in part because prosecutors couldn't track down Aldrich's grandparents and mother to testify, so Aldrich had no legal restrictions on buying guns.
Former District Attorney George Brauchler, who prosecuted the Aurora theater mass shooting case but who isn't affiliated with the case against Aldrich, said if Aldrich illegally obtained the gun or guns used in the attack, that would make it harder to plead not guilty by reason of insanity, if that's what Aldrich chooses to do. Circumventing gun laws would show that Aldrich knew right from wrong, as would showing that Aldrich was motivated by bias, he said.
"Hate isn't insane. Hate is a choice," Brauchler said.
Defense attorneys have not publicly raised insanity or Aldrich's mental health as an issue and they haven't been asked to enter a plea yet. However, an insanity plea is one of the few options Brauchler said he sees for the defense.
"It's not a whodunit. It's not a what happened. It's a why did it happen," he said.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau knocks Poilievre's 'simplistic' call to close Roxham Road
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is knocking Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's call for the federal government to close the Roxham Road irregular border crossing in Quebec as a 'simplistic solution,' saying the best approach is to renegotiate the Canada-U.S. migrant pact known as the Safe Third Country Agreement.
How the Bank of Canada decides interest rate hikes after key inflation indicator shows signs of relief
The Bank of Canada may have room to hold interest rates at its next March meeting after one of the key inflation indicators it tracks showed some relief in January.
Family of woman who died at Amherst ER suing Nova Scotia Health, physician
The family of a 37-year-old woman who died after waiting hours for treatment at the Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre in Amherst, N.S., on Dec. 31, 2022, is suing the province's health authority in order to get answers into her death.
Canadian military says it has tracked, stopped China surveillance in Arctic waters
The Department of National Defence and Canadian Armed Forces confirm that they are aware of recent efforts by China to conduct surveillance operations in Canadian airspace and waters.
Violent carjacking in Milton, Ont. grocery store parking lot captured on video
Police have released new details about a violent carjacking in a Milton, Ont. grocery store parking lot that was captured on video.
Ontario, Quebec brace for heavy snow as bone-chilling temperatures hit Western Canada
Southern Ontario and Quebec are set to receive a mix of heavy snow and freezing rain on Wednesday, while large parts of Western Canada face extreme cold.
BREAKING | Ottawa police believe east end explosion was criminal in nature
The Feb. 13 explosion in Ottawa's east end that levelled several buildings and forced dozens of people from their homes is now a criminal case, Ottawa police say.
Winner comes forward to claim US$1.35B Mega Millions jackpot
The winner of a US$1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot -- the fourth largest in U.S. history -- has come forward to collect the prize, state officials said Wednesday.
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE | How one hospital in Lviv is fighting Ukraine's mental-health crisis
At a hospital in Lviv, Dr. Oleh Berezyuk is leading a team of psychologists and psychotherapists trying to heal the hearts and minds of Ukrainians suffering from the toll of war that is entering its second deadly year.
Canada
-
Canadian military says it has tracked, stopped China surveillance in Arctic waters
The Department of National Defence and Canadian Armed Forces confirm that they are aware of recent efforts by China to conduct surveillance operations in Canadian airspace and waters.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa police believe east end explosion was criminal in nature
The Feb. 13 explosion in Ottawa's east end that levelled several buildings and forced dozens of people from their homes is now a criminal case, Ottawa police say.
-
Ontario, Quebec brace for heavy snow as bone-chilling temperatures hit Western Canada
Southern Ontario and Quebec are set to receive a mix of heavy snow and freezing rain on Wednesday, while large parts of Western Canada face extreme cold.
-
Trudeau knocks Poilievre's 'simplistic' call to close Roxham Road
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is knocking Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's call for the federal government to close the Roxham Road irregular border crossing in Quebec as a 'simplistic solution,' saying the best approach is to renegotiate the Canada-U.S. migrant pact known as the Safe Third Country Agreement.
-
N.S. shooting inquiry will release final report in Truro; families of victims to attend
The inquiry examining Nova Scotia’s April 2020 mass shooting has announced its commissioners will release their final report and recommendations in Truro, N.S., on March 30.
-
Human trafficking tactics increasing online: Why advocates are calling for crackdown in the cyberspace
To mark National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, a youth advocacy group is warning about the dangers of online predatory behaviour.
World
-
Global impact: 5 ways war in Ukraine has changed the world
War has been a catastrophe for Ukraine and a crisis for the globe. The world is a more unstable and fearful place since Russia invaded its neighbour on Feb. 24, 2022. Here are five ways the war has changed the world.
-
Russia, China show off ties amid manoeuvring over Ukraine
Russia and China showcased their deepening ties Wednesday in a series of meetings closely watched for signs that Beijing might offer stronger support to the Kremlin for its war in Ukraine.
-
French student allegedly stabbed teacher to death in front of others
A high school student has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a teacher to death in front of other students Wednesday in a classroom in southwestern France, officials and media reports said.
-
Detective: Sailor grabbed gun barrel to end Club Q shooting
The 22-year-old accused of carrying out the deadly mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs in November ran a neo-Nazi website and used gay and racial slurs while gaming online, a police detective testified Wednesday.
-
Woman gets 4+ years in jail for harming college schoolmates
A New York woman who admitted aiding an ex-convict's decade-long plot to extort and sexually abuse his daughter's Sarah Lawrence College schoolmates was sentenced Wednesday to over four years in prison by a judge who called her critical to his scheme.
-
North Korea calls UN chief's remarks on missile test 'unfair'
North Korea on Wednesday accused UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres of 'an extremely unfair and imbalanced attitude,' as it lambasted him for condemning its recent missile test but ignoring alleged U.S. hostility against the North.
Politics
-
Trudeau knocks Poilievre's 'simplistic' call to close Roxham Road
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is knocking Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's call for the federal government to close the Roxham Road irregular border crossing in Quebec as a 'simplistic solution,' saying the best approach is to renegotiate the Canada-U.S. migrant pact known as the Safe Third Country Agreement.
-
Joly tells UN assembly Putin is losing grip on reality, a year after Ukraine invasion
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Russian President Vladimir Putin is losing his grip on reality, a year after his invasion of Ukraine. Canada is pushing the United Nations General Assembly to vote to condemn Russia's invasion and call on Moscow to end the war.
-
Political spin on election interference helps China undermine democracies: Trudeau
Members of Parliament who put a political spin on foreign election interference are helping China undermine Canadians' confidence in their democracy, says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Health
-
Family of woman who died at Amherst ER suing Nova Scotia Health, physician
The family of a 37-year-old woman who died after waiting hours for treatment at the Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre in Amherst, N.S., on Dec. 31, 2022, is suing the province's health authority in order to get answers into her death.
-
Federal government 'closely reviewing' Ontario health-care reform bill
The federal government said it is closely reviewing Ontario’s new health-care reform legislation that invests in private clinics.
-
Doctors, patient advocates hope simulation 'suit' will raise heart failure awareness
Heart failure means that the heart can't pump out enough blood to circulate fresh oxygen and nutrients throughout the body. It usually affects people much older and as the population ages, it's set to become 'a major Canadian health issue.'
Sci-Tech
-
Microsoft brings Bing chatbot to phones after curbing quirks
Microsoft is ready to take its new Bing chatbot mainstream -- less than a week after making major fixes to stop the artificially intelligent search engine from going off the rails.
-
Roscosmos: Russian spacecraft leak caused by external impact
A coolant leak from an uncrewed Russian supply ship docked at the International Space Station resulted from an external impact and not a manufacturing flaw, Russia's space corporation said Tuesday.
-
Space telescope uncovers massive galaxies near cosmic dawn
Astronomers have discovered what appear to be massive galaxies dating back to within 600 million years of the Big Bang, suggesting the early universe may have had a stellar fast-track that produced these "monsters."
Entertainment
-
New Netflix password sharing rules likely to be repeated by other streamers: experts
Experts say other streamers are bound to follow Netflix in limiting the unfettered password sharing that has allowed friends, family members and even more extraneous connections like exes and old acquaintances to use the same accounts.
-
Nipsey Hussle's killer gets 60 years to life in prison
A Los Angeles judge on Wednesday sentenced the man convicted of gunning down rapper Nipsey Hussle to 60 years to life in prison.
-
Fan satisfaction: Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney record song together
The Rolling Stones and Paul McCartney have joined forces to record a song together for the rock band's upcoming new album, a spokesperson for the Stones said on Wednesday.
Business
-
How the Bank of Canada decides interest rate hikes after key inflation indicator shows signs of relief
The Bank of Canada may have room to hold interest rates at its next March meeting after one of the key inflation indicators it tracks showed some relief in January.
-
Russia and West clash over probe of Nord Stream sabotage
Russia clashed with the United States and other Western nations Tuesday over the Kremlin's call for a UN investigation of last September's sabotage of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines from Russia to Western Europe.
-
Banks set to report as investors focus on interest rates, capital requirements
Canadian bank stocks have been riding a wave of investor optimism so far this year, but analysts say the first-quarter results that start arriving later this week will be a reminder of the mixed economic picture ahead.
Lifestyle
-
Winner comes forward to claim US$1.35B Mega Millions jackpot
The winner of a US$1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot -- the fourth largest in U.S. history -- has come forward to collect the prize, state officials said Wednesday.
-
Starbucks' new drinks have a spoonful of olive oil in every cup
Three olive oil beverages are available for sale at Starbucks cafes in Italy starting this week.
-
Sober for six years: One person's tips for sobriety and happiness
After six years of being sober, one advocate is sharing their tips on how to set boundaries and heal from within.
Sports
-
Hockey Canada renews partnership with Sheldon Kennedy's Respect Group
Hockey Canada says it has renewed and expanded a partnership with Respect Group, an advocacy organization co-founded by former NHL player Sheldon Kennedy.
-
Ex-NFL player recovers after saving his kids from drowning
A former NFL running back said he's on the road to recovery after he nearly died while saving his two children from drowning in the Gulf of Mexico in the Florida Panhandle.
-
Maple Leafs announce injured defenceman Jake Muzzin won't play again this season
Jake Muzzin won't play again this season.
Autos
-
Opinion
Opinion | Does buying an electric vehicle make financial sense?
While there are many benefits to electric cars, the question of whether they are a good financial choice in Canada is still up in the air, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains on CTVNews.ca.
-
-
Researchers propose new 'white light' for self-driving cars at intersections
With the possibility of more self-driving cars sharing the roads with non-automated vehicles, researchers are proposing a unique solution to improve traffic flow—- a white traffic light.