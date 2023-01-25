Despite concerns, U.S. to send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine

  • Lloyd Morrisett, who helped launch 'Sesame Street,' dies

    Lloyd Morrisett, the co-creator of the beloved children's education TV series 'Sesame Street,' which uses empathy and fuzzy monsters like Abby Cadabby, Elmo and Cookie Monster to charm and teach generations around the world, has died. He was 93. Morrisett's death was announced Tuesday by Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit he helped establish under the name the Children's Television Workshop. No cause of death was given.

    Honoree Lloyd Morrisett appears with muppet characters at the 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Washington. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)

  • Paris Hilton and Carter Reum have had their first baby

    Paris Hilton has announced the birth of her first child with husband Carter Reum. Sharing a picture of a baby's hand clutching a woman's thumb, the media personality and heiress wrote on Instagram Tuesday: "You are already loved beyond words," alongside a blue heart emoji.

  • Edmunds: The pros and cons of software running your car

    Software was a big theme for automakers attending CES 2023 in January. BMW, Stellantis, Volkswagen and a joint venture between Honda and Sony showed off upcoming or concept vehicles that are significantly reliant on computers and code. The takeaway was clear: More and more vehicles will be run top to bottom by software, not hardware. In some cases, the future is already here.

  • U.S. to test nuclear-powered spacecraft by 2027

    The United States plans to test a spacecraft engine powered by nuclear fission by 2027 as part of a long-term NASA effort to demonstrate more efficient methods of propelling astronauts to Mars in the future, the space agency’s chief said on Tuesday.

