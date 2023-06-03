DeSantis signs Bible, Pence hops on motorcycle at 'Roast and Ride' rally in Iowa
Amid plates of sliced pork, statement-making leather ensembles and piles of political T-shirts, eight Republican presidential hopefuls descended on Iowa to pitch themselves to voters and, in Mike Pence's case, hop on a motorcycle.
The former vice president and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis were among the White House contenders appearing at a rally at the state fairgrounds near Des Moines hosted by U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst. Her annual political event, the “Roast and Ride” - a combination barbecue-rally and motorcycle ride - kicks off a busy summer campaign season heading into the state's first-in-the-nation caucuses early next year.
Former President Donald Trump, the leading GOP presidential candidate, was notably absent after spending two days in the state this past week. He has largely avoided any events that have him sharing the stage with his 2024 rivals.
DeSantis, with his wife, Casey, and three young kids in tow, chatted with voters, gave out autographs and signed the Bible of a man who thanked DeSantis for “standing up to Disney.” DeSantis just wrapped up his first week as an official candidate with a blitz of c ampaign stops across three early-voting states.
Casey DeSantis wore a black leather jacket in 86-degree weather with the words “Where Woke Goes to Die” and an outline of Florida on the back. It brought to mind comparisons to first lady Melania Trump, who famously sent a back-of-the-jacket message of her own in 2018 with a green-hooded jacket that read “ I really don't care do u ” as she departed the White House for a trip to visit migrant children in Texas.
Pence was the only White House hopeful who participated in a morning motorcycle ride for charity that is a staple of Ernst's annual “Roast and Ride” event. He wore jeans, boots and a leather vest with patches that said “Indiana” and messages supportive of the military.
The former Indiana governor, who has made frequent trips to Iowa over the past year, is expected to launch his long-anticipated campaign at an event in Des Moines on Wednesday.
“I'll be back a little later next week,” Pence teased the crowd when he spoke later at the rally. “I don't have anything to announce today.”
Earlier in the morning, before setting out on their motorcycle ride, Pence, standing with Ernst in the back of a pickup truck, again hinted at his looming candidacy.
“One of the reporters just asked me if we're showing up more in Iowa, what our lane would be. I said I'm more worried about the lane we're going to be staying in today,” Pence joked.
The former vice president, wearing a white motorcycle helmet and a big grin, then rode off on a cobalt blue Harley Davidson. The group rode to the fairgrounds, where candidates gave speeches and chatted with barbecue-eating voters.
Other candidates speaking at the event included former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Michigan businessman Perry Johnson, author Vivek Ramaswamy and conservative talk radio host Larry Elder.
In their remarks, the candidates all tiptoed around mentions of the former president. Haley repeated a version of a line she has been using as a candidate that seems to allude to the 76-year-old Trump and his political career as replete with controversies.
“It's time for a new-generation leader. We've got to leave the baggage of the negativity behind,” she said.
Off stage, however, several of the candidates did not hesitate to criticize Trump when asked about his social media post on Friday congratulating North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for his country's receiving a place on the executive board of the World Health Organization.
“I was surprised to see that. I mean, I think, one, Kim Jung Un is a murderous dictator,” DeSantis said, when a reporter asked him about the post.
Pence, in an interview Saturday with Fox News, said: “Look, whether it is my former running mate or anyone else, no one should be praising the dictator in North Korea.”
In their speeches, the GOP candidates hit on similar conservative themes: criticizing President Joe Biden, promising tough policies on China and the U.S.-Mexico border and restrictions on abortion and gender-affirming policies.
The event had the feel of a large political fair, with about 1,000 people gathered to listen to the presidential prospects speaking in front of bales of hay in a building at the fairgrounds. Many of the campaigns set up tables full of stickers, T-shirts and drink can coolers.
Rows of dozens of shiny Harley Davidson motorcycles, of all colors, were parked neatly in the parking lot outside, along with campaign buses for Ramaswamy and the DeSantis super PAC. Nearby was what appeared to be a mechanical bull converted to resemble a motorcycle, surrounded by an inflatable landing area to catch thrown riders-all sponsored by the political super PAC Never Back Down, which supports DeSantis.
Marie Andres of Des Moines signed a form, distributed by Never Back Down, to pledge to caucus for DeSantis early next year.
“Trump did a great job, but in my opinion, too much drama,” the 74-year-old said. She said she committed to DeSantis because she thinks he is “the best we're gonna get.”
Jill Villalobos, 54, was buying a Haley T-shirt - not for herself, but for her brother in Florida. The Altoona resident is planning to support Scott, whom she thinks can bring the GOP and the country together. “I really like his message,” Villalobos said.
Victoria Ortiz had heard little of the candidates to date, and was at the event to learn more. She walked away with interest in DeSantis, Haley and Scott.
“I believe in the strong work ethic they promote. As a Hispanic, that's how I was raised,” the 35-year-old rental property owner and manager from Des Moines' south side said. “I don't believe in giveaways. You have to work for it.”
She said she didn't like Trump.
“His persona, pretty much, and the things he says, are not things I want my children to hear from a president,” she said.
Ernst, along with Gov. Kim Reynolds, is one of the most sought-after Republican officials in the early stages of Iowa's leadoff caucuses.
The senator has pledged to remain neutral and not endorse during the caucus campaign.
Price reported from New York. Associated Press writer Jill Colvin in New York contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
China rebukes U.S., Canadian navies for Taiwan Strait transit
China's military rebuked the United States and Canada for 'deliberately provoking risk' after the countries' navies staged a rare joint sailing through the sensitive Taiwan Strait.
Alcohol policies in every province, territory receive failing grade in meeting public health standards: report
A new report has found that alcohol policies in all provinces and territories are failing to meet public health standards.
Four kids drown, man missing after Quebec fishing accident: provincial police
A fishing excursion ended in tragedy on Saturday when four children died in a village in northeastern Quebec, provincial police said. Authorities said they were still searching for a missing man in his 30s who was a member of the fishing party and remained unaccounted for.
Officials declare Halifax-area wildfire largely contained as rain brings relief
Heavy rain and some military reinforcements arrived to assist efforts on Saturday to quell the wildfires that have destroyed homes and caused the evacuation of thousands of people across Nova Scotia.
Fighting climate change or funding fossil fuels? America wants it 'both ways': U.S. ambassador
The U.S. Ambassador to Canada says America 'absolutely wants to have it both ways' when it comes to fighting climate change while pursuing fossil fuel projects.
Antipsychotic drugs use increased in Canadian long-term care homes, pointing to possible quality-of-care issues: study
New study finds increase in antipsychotic drugs use in long-term care homes across Canada, despite no significant increase in behavioural symptoms – something that may expose a potential area of concern for quality of care, researchers say.
'Very good outcome' for sale of Ottawa Senators expected in the next few weeks, NHL Commissioner says
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says the process to sell the Ottawa Senators is moving forward as "quickly as possible," and the New York-based company overseeing the sale is advising to "expect a very good outcome in the next few weeks."
More than 5,000 new species discovered at future deep-sea mining site in Pacific Ocean
More than 5,000 new species have been discovered at an expansive future deep-sea mining site in the Pacific Ocean.
Ukraine says inspections found nearly a quarter of its air-raid shelters locked or unusable
Concerns around civilian safety spiked in Ukraine on Saturday, as officials announced that an inspection had found nearly a quarter of the country's air-raid shelters locked or unusable, just days after a woman in Kyiv allegedly died waiting outside a shuttered shelter during a Russian missile barrage.
Canada
-
Officials declare Halifax-area wildfire largely contained as rain brings relief
Heavy rain and some military reinforcements arrived to assist efforts on Saturday to quell the wildfires that have destroyed homes and caused the evacuation of thousands of people across Nova Scotia.
-
China rebukes U.S., Canadian navies for Taiwan Strait transit
China's military rebuked the United States and Canada for 'deliberately provoking risk' after the countries' navies staged a rare joint sailing through the sensitive Taiwan Strait.
-
Yasir Naqvi enters Ontario Liberal leadership race
Ottawa Centre MP Yasir Naqvi submitted his paperwork on Friday to enter the Ontario Liberal leadership race, a campaign spokesperson told CTV News Ottawa.
-
Four kids drown, man missing after Quebec fishing accident: provincial police
A fishing excursion ended in tragedy on Saturday when four children died in a village in northeastern Quebec, provincial police said. Authorities said they were still searching for a missing man in his 30s who was a member of the fishing party and remained unaccounted for.
-
Inuit, environmental groups praise cruises for agreeing to avoid Eclipse Sound
A marine conservation charity and Inuit hunters are praising cruise operators for agreeing to avoid a Nunavut waterway where thousands of narwhal migrate each summer.
-
'Many, many lives turned upside down' by wildfires: N.S. premier
Nova Scotia’s premier says the “historic” wildfires in the province have caused a “breath-taking amount of damage.”
World
-
Ukraine says inspections found nearly a quarter of its air-raid shelters locked or unusable
Concerns around civilian safety spiked in Ukraine on Saturday, as officials announced that an inspection had found nearly a quarter of the country's air-raid shelters locked or unusable, just days after a woman in Kyiv allegedly died waiting outside a shuttered shelter during a Russian missile barrage.
-
Hong Kong detains 8 people on eve of Tiananmen Square anniversary
Hong Kong police detained eight people, including activists and artists, on the eve of the 34th anniversary of China's Tiananmen Square crackdown, a move that signals the city's shrinking freedom of expression.
-
Protesters back on the streets of Belgrade as president ignores calls to stand down
Tens of thousands of people rallied in Serbia's capital on Saturday for a fifth time in a month, following two mass shootings that shook the nation, even as the country's populist president rejected any responsibility for the crisis and ignored the protesters' demands to step down.
-
UN agency for Palestinian refugees raises just US$107 million of US$300 million needed
Despite a dire warning from the United Nations chief that the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees "is on the verge of financial collapse," donors at a pledging conference on Friday provided just US$107 million in new funds -- significantly less than the US$300 million it needs to keep helping millions of people.
-
India's deadly train crash renews questions over safety as government pushes railway upgrade
India's prime minister had been scheduled to inaugurate an electrical semi-high-speed train equipped with a safety feature - another step in the modernization of an antiquated railway that is the lifeline of the world's most populous nation.
-
DeSantis signs Bible, Pence hops on motorcycle at 'Roast and Ride' rally in Iowa
Amid plates of sliced pork, statement-making leather ensembles and piles of political T-shirts, eight Republican presidential hopefuls descended on Iowa to pitch themselves to voters and, in Mike Pence's case, hop on a motorcycle.
Politics
-
Canada to 'significantly' enhance military presence in Indo-Pacific region: Anand
Defence Minister Anita Anand says Canada is committed to the support of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific, and is reinforcing its military presence in the region.
-
'I will not bend': MP Jenny Kwan says she won't allow China to erase history
Jenny Kwan has been outspoken against human-rights violations by the Chinese Communist Party and often advocates for the country's Uyghur Muslim minority. The Hong Kong-born member of Parliament said in an interview with The Canadian Press that that's what made her an 'evergreen' target of the Chinese government.
-
Special rapporteur David Johnston’s office hired crisis communications firm Navigator
Special rapporteur David Johnston has hired crisis communications firm Navigator, his office confirmed on Friday.
Health
-
Antipsychotic drugs use increased in Canadian long-term care homes, pointing to possible quality-of-care issues: study
New study finds increase in antipsychotic drugs use in long-term care homes across Canada, despite no significant increase in behavioural symptoms – something that may expose a potential area of concern for quality of care, researchers say.
-
Experts warn of 'rapid' growth of IBD as number of Canadians diagnosed set to reach 470K by 2035
The number of people in Canada with inflammatory bowel disease is increasing rapidly and is expected to grow to 470,000 by 2035, according to a new report from Crohn's and Colitis Canada.
-
Black men were likely underdiagnosed with lung problems because of bias in software, study suggests
Racial bias built into a common medical test for lung function is likely leading to fewer Black patients getting care for breathing problems, a study published Thursday suggests.
Sci-Tech
-
Twitter's head of trust and safety says she has resigned
Twitter's head of trust and safety, Ella Irwin, told Reuters on Thursday that she has resigned from the social media company, which has faced criticism for lax protections against harmful content since billionaire Elon Musk acquired it in October.
-
Woman walking on California beach finds ancient mastodon tooth
A woman taking a Memorial Day weekend stroll on a California beach found something unusual sticking out of the sand: a tooth from an ancient mastodon.
-
Newly discovered stone tools drag dawn of Greek archaeology back by a quarter-million years
Deep in an open coal mine in southern Greece, researchers have discovered the antiquities-rich country's oldest archaeological site, which dates to 700,000 years ago and is associated with modern humans' hominin ancestors. The find announced Thursday would drag the dawn of Greek archaeology back by as much as a quarter of a million years, although older hominin sites have been discovered elsewhere in Europe. The oldest, in Spain, dates to more than a million years ago.
Entertainment
-
Montreal hot sauce makes spicy new addition to YouTube show 'Hot Ones'
La Pimenterie's Curry Verde is the hot new thing on 'Hot Ones,' a hit celebrity interview show on YouTube.
-
Acclaimed composer Kaija Saariaho dies at age 70 of brain tumour
Kaija Saariaho, who wrote acclaimed works that made her the among the most prominent composers of the 21st century, died Friday at the age of 70.
-
Christopher Nolan breaks down the best ways to watch a movie, ahead of his 'Oppenheimer' release
In an exclusive interview with The Associated Press, director Christopher Nolan offers a guide to his favourite formats, explaining why it matters and even where he likes to sit so that audiences don't feel like they need a film school degree (or one in theoretical physics) before settling on a theatre.
Business
-
Walt Disney's Pixar targets 'Lightyear' execs among 75 job cuts
Walt Disney's Pixar Animation Studios has eliminated 75 positions including those of two executives behind box office disappointment 'Lightyear,' sources said on Saturday, the first significant job cuts at the studio in a decade.
-
Air Canada should face more consequences after two disruptions in a week, consumer advocate says
An airline consumer advocate says Air Canada should face tougher consequences for stranding passengers after two disruptions in a week.
-
Air Canada says to expect further travel disruptions following Thursday's IT issues
Air Canada says travellers should be prepared for further flight disruptions as it works to return service to normal following a technical malfunction Thursday.
Lifestyle
-
Canadian towns and cities try creative ways to recruit lifeguards amid shortage
Staff running pools across Canada are trying to entice people to work as lifeguards amid a shortage, the Lifesaving Society says
-
Ryan Gosling has a hilarious response to those who say he’s ‘too old’ to play Ken in ‘Barbie’ movie
Ryan Gosling channelled his “Ken-ergy” to defend himself against those who think he’s “too old” to play doll Ken in the new “Barbie” movie.
-
Meet the 14-year-old who won the Scripps National Spelling Bee with 'psammophile'
Dev, a 14-year-old from Largo, Florida, wins the National Spelling Bee.
Sports
-
'Very good outcome' for sale of Ottawa Senators expected in the next few weeks, NHL Commissioner says
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says the process to sell the Ottawa Senators is moving forward as "quickly as possible," and the New York-based company overseeing the sale is advising to "expect a very good outcome in the next few weeks."
-
Canada's Andreescu loses to Ukraine's Tsurenko in third round at Roland Garros
Bianca Andreescu was eliminated from the French Open after losing to Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko in straight sets, 6-1, 6-1, in the third round on Saturday.
-
Rafael Nadal is expected to miss 5 more months after having hip surgery
Rafael Nadal is expected to need about five months to recover from arthroscopic surgery on his left hip, a timeline that likely would keep him out for the rest of this season.
Autos
-
Volkswagen reboots its groovy 60s-era VW Bus. This time it's faster, roomier and electric
America apparently needs more car seats. So, when Volkswagen unveiled the ID. Buzz, a retro-styled electric van, last year, it noted that the version for the North American market would be longer and would have three rows of seats.
-
Vehicle sales rise in May, showing hope for strong summer: DesRosiers
DesRosiers Automotive Consultants Inc. says May brought hope after several years of disrupted sales patterns, as vehicle sales rose.
-
110,000 Honda vehicles recalled in Canada due to crash risks
More than 110,000 Honda vehicles are subject to a recall in Canada, due to the risk of rusting rear frames causing a crash.