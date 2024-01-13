DeSantis and Haley barnstorm across frigid Iowa in the final days before the Republican caucuses

Alberta power grid at 'high risk' of rotating power outages
Albertans were asked for the second evening in a row on Saturday to limit their electricity usage to essential needs only.
Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley pushed across ice-cold Iowa Saturday to find voters open to an alternative to former President Donald Trump with just two days before the state's caucuses open the Republican primary calendar.
Trump canceled his two in-person rallies Saturday due to a blizzard blanketing much of the state, scheduling two virtual "tele-rallies" instead. That left DeSantis and Haley, the two strongest candidates of the other Republicans competing in Iowa, with the chance to meet voters in person at several sites. Both were planning to finish the day with events in the Mississippi River town of Davenport.
Trump is the heavy front-runner in Monday's caucuses. Perhaps more important than the margin of Trump's expected victory is whether either of his remaining top rivals can claim a clear second-place finish and gain momentum as the race moves forward to New Hampshire and other states. DeSantis in particular is under great pressure in Iowa given his campaign's heavy bet on a strong finish in the caucuses.
"You're going to pack so much more punch on Monday night than in any other election you'll ever be able to participate in," the Florida governor told about 60 voters at his first event in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on the western edge of the state.
DeSantis is hoping for more voters like Michael Durham, a former Trump supporter who braved sub-freezing temperatures to hear the Florida governor and plans to caucus for him Monday night.
"He's just kind of no nonsense," said Durham, a 47-year-old from Council Bluffs. Durham praised DeSantis for opening Florida schools during the COVID-19 pandemic and challenging federal power. "He is who he is. He doesn't make any apologies for the way he thinks."
Other Iowans showed why DeSantis and Haley, the former U.N. ambassador and South Carolina governor, still have work to do in their respective final pushes.
Courtney Raines, a special education teacher, came to hear Haley on Saturday morning and said she would try to see DeSantis later in the day. "I'd like to know how she's going to handle the border crisis and mitigate the racial divide," said Raines, who said she is concerned about the divisiveness she perceives among Americans.
Americans for Prosperity, the political arm of the conservative Koch Brothers' network, canvassed the state through the winter storm on Haley's behalf.
Patti Parlee, a 65-year-old accountant from Urbandale, was among the Iowans who were visited at home Saturday by AFP. But Parlee said she is choosing between Trump and DeSantis and likely won't make a decision until Monday night, when she will hear the two candidates' representatives make a pitch at her caucus site.
"That's what the caucuses are all about is people get to speak for their candidates," Parlee said. "And we have to keep in mind: This isn't the final election. It goes on from here."
Parlee said she believes DeSantis has not gotten fair treatment from political media, while Trump has not been treated fairly by prosecutors who have charged him in four separate criminal cases. She said she loved Trump's policies during his administration but thinks he sometimes acts like a "fifth-grader."
"I almost want to vote DeSantis just to say yes, he should be getting more support than it seems like he is," Parlee said. "I almost want to vote Trump just to say: We know that all this bullcrap out there is bullcrap."
Independents and moderate voters could be notable wildcards Monday.
Haley, speaking Saturday in the liberal college town of Iowa City, drew enthusiastic applause when she hit her signature line aimed at raising doubts about Trump without attacking him head-on: "Chaos follows him. You know I'm right. We can't defeat Democratic chaos with Republican chaos."
It was a line made for an audience that included a number of independents like Julie Slinger, who voted for Trump in 2016 but then for President Joe Biden, a Democrat, in the 2020 general election.
"He's a disaster waiting to happen. A time bomb," said Slinger, a 57-year-old accountant. "Even if you like Trump, he is going to be crippled by this mayhem swirling around him."
Haley's appearance in Iowa City, part of the state's most Democratic county, underscores her pitch to more moderate voters. Slinger entered the event undecided. She left committed to Haley.
Carroll Hinchion, a 30-year-old independent, is considering caucusing with Republicans as well and came to hear DeSantis in Council Bluffs. Hinchion voted for Biden in 2020. She said she could end up supporting him again and will not back Trump.
She explained that she is especially interested in candidates' plans for mental health care services. But after DeSantis spoke, she said she was unmoved: "Nothing that he talked about resonated with me."
Trump, meanwhile, is looking for as wide a margin of victory as possible on Monday, with his campaign aides arguing for months that the former president can become the presumptive nominee early in the primary calendar with big victories that keep DeSantis and Haley from mounting a sustained threat. His advisers have also privately reminded reporters that no Republican presidential candidate has won a contested Iowa caucus by more than 12 points since Bob Dole in 1988.
While Trump was delayed returning to the state and his Saturday rallies canceled, Kari Lake, the failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate who is now running for Senate, paid a visit to the campaign's Urbandale, Iowa, campaign headquarters, where dozens of volunteers were gathered making calls.
Lake, who grew up in Iowa and is one of Trump's most vocal supporters, made several calls herself after delivering remarks and taking questions from the crowd, which included volunteers from Florida and Texas.
"The Republican caucus that's going to happen on Monday night is going to send a shockwave. We're going to see such huge numbers," she said.
After days of storm conditions, Monday's weather is expected to be the coldest for any caucus day in history, with temperatures falling below 0 degrees Fahrenheit when Republicans are supposed to head to their caucus sites to hear pitches for the candidates and cast their ballots.
Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks was hit from behind Saturday by a semi-trailer on her way to Haley's event in Iowa City, according to fellow GOP Rep. Ashley Hinson, who spoke to the crowd in Miller-Meeks' place. Miller-Meeks said in a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, that she did not require medical attention.
Aides for multiple campaigns and longtime Iowa political observers have suggested the weather could sharply depress turnout. Republican caucus turnout peaked at more than 180,000 in 2016, Trump's first campaign. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz won the caucuses narrowly that year. Trump's campaign has put considerably more effort this time into building a caucus turnout structure.
------
Beaumont reported from Iowa City, Iowa. Colvin reported from Urbandale, Iowa. Barrow reported from Atlanta. Associated Press writers Meg Kinnard in Cedar Falls, Iowa, and Hannah Fingerhut in Davenport, Iowa, contributed to this report.
Albertans were asked for the second evening in a row on Saturday to limit their electricity usage to essential needs only.
Dozens of temperature records were broken in B.C. on Friday, as an "entrenched" Arctic air mass lingered over the province, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says in the next few months he'll be looking at the possibility of putting a cap on the number of international students living in Canada, but he wouldn't say how great a reduction the government is planning on making.
Renfrew County Paramedics say two people died Saturday, suffering cardiac arrests while shovelling after a major snowstorm swept the region.
The Public Service Alliance of Canada says nearly 500 civilian workers at military bases in Ontario and Quebec will go on strike as of Monday.
A 15 year-old boy was killed Friday after he fell off a chairlift at a ski hill in Morin-Heights, Que., about 90 kilometres northwest of Montreal.
There is light at the end of the tunnel, according to one expert, after Canada's 'brutal' winter week that impacted people from coast to coast to coast.
Teenage surfing prodigy Erin Brooks has won her fight for Canadian citizenship, opening the door for her to compete for Canada at the Paris Olympics.
Police say a five-year-old child died Friday following serious injuries caused by a pull-out bed in a hotel room at Village Vacances Valcartier, near Quebec City.
Albertans were asked for the second evening in a row on Saturday to limit their electricity usage to essential needs only.
Renfrew County Paramedics say two people died Saturday, suffering cardiac arrests while shovelling after a major snowstorm swept the region.
Dozens of temperature records were broken in B.C. on Friday, as an "entrenched" Arctic air mass lingered over the province, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
There is light at the end of the tunnel, according to one expert, after Canada's 'brutal' winter week that impacted people from coast to coast to coast.
Four B.C. residents were indicted in the U.S. this week in connection to a series of "long-running international securities fraud schemes," according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts.
A 15 year-old boy was killed Friday after he fell off a chairlift at a ski hill in Morin-Heights, Que., about 90 kilometres northwest of Montreal.
Ruling-party candidate Lai Ching-te emerged victorious in Taiwan's presidential election on Saturday, a result that will determine the trajectory of the self-ruled democracy's contentious relations with China over the next four years.
South Africa says more than 50 countries have expressed support for its case at the United Nations' top court accusing Israel of genocide against Palestinians in the war in Gaza. Others, including the United States, have strongly rejected South Africa's allegation that Israel is violating the UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide. Many more have remained silent.
The Mexican government sent 25,000 troops to Acapulco after the resort was hit by Hurricane Otis on Oct. 25, but apparently that hasn't stopped the violence this week.
The Houthi movement threatened a 'strong and effective response' after the United States carried out another strike in Yemen overnight, further ratcheting up tensions as Washington vows to protect shipping from attacks by the Iran-aligned group.
U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration keeps pressing Israel to reengage with Palestinians as partners once fighting in Gaza is over and support their eventual independence. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu keeps saying no.
Turkiye carried out airstrikes targeting Kurdish militants in neighbouring Iraq and Syria on Saturday, the Turkish Defence Ministry said, coming a day after an attack on a Turkish military base in Iraq killed nine Turkish soldiers.
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says in the next few months he'll be looking at the possibility of putting a cap on the number of international students living in Canada, but he wouldn't say how great a reduction the government is planning on making.
A gay employee of Global Affairs Canada posted in China, who travelled to the U.S. for the birth of his child through surrogacy, will have those expenses covered after a tribunal ruling.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has named a new top aide on national security matters, his seventh since coming to power. In her previous roles, Trudeau's pick has testified about the government's handling of the SNC-Lavalin scandal, as well as the invocation of the Emergencies Act.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is recalling various yogurt and parfait bowls that contain Quaker granola previously recalled due to possible salmonella contamination. The recall involves more than 30 types of yogurt or parfait bowls sold at grocery stores across Canada.
The sale of fentanyl on the dark web grows so fast that sellers are able to offer steep discounts, and researchers worry it will be difficult to stop, a new study has found.
The latest weekly data from the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) shows that influenza activity is falling nationally, but remains high, in the new year.
The sale of fentanyl on the dark web grows so fast that sellers are able to offer steep discounts, and researchers worry it will be difficult to stop, a new study has found.
A sliver of a 4.5 billion-year-old asteroid has made its way from the stars to a laboratory here in Winnipeg – all part of a NASA space mission to learn about the origins of life on Earth.
Aliens they are not. That's what forensic experts in Peru said Friday about two doll-like figures and an alleged three-fingered hand that customs authorities in the South American country seized last year from a shipment heading to Mexico.
Someday soon, someone will be walking down the street proudly carrying a ludicrously capacious bag, bought for a ludicrously capacious price. The voluminous Burberry tote is one of the most famous props used on "Succession," the famed HBO saga of the Roy family dynasty, and it sold at auction Saturday for US$18,750.
Venturini Fendi said she was inspired by Princess Anne, whom she called 'the chicest woman in the world,' capable of 'maintaining her femininity while wearing a uniform,' the epitome of masculinity.
When it comes to the world of celebrities, there can sometimes be a sense they belong to the public. But entertainers, even ones who often write or sing or share about their personal lives, still deserve some privacy.
Microsoft is back on top. After trailing behind Apple for the majority of the past decade, Microsoft is the world’s most valuable publicly traded company as of market close on Friday. The tech giant’s stock (MSFT) closed at US$388.47 a share on Friday, giving it a market capitalization of US$2.89 trillion.
An Ontario mother is warning others not to search for Ticketmaster contact information in Google after she was scammed out of about $600.
The barista tipped the jug of smooth, foamy milk over the latte, pouring slowly at first, then lifting and tilting the jug like a choreographed dance to paint the petals of a tulip.
People often keep unflattering information about themselves secret because they worry that others will judge them harshly, but those fears are overblown, according to a new peer-reviewed study published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology.
Adults on social media are now calling beauty obsessed pre-adolescents "Sephora kids." As young as 9, you can find them hunting through cosmetic store aisles or posting their multistep skin care routine online.
Toronto has topped the list of the most congested cities in North America, beating out both New York and Mexico City, according to new traffic data released by navigation and location technology company TomTom.
The Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins played the fourth-coldest game in NFL history on Saturday night, with bitter wind chills that made it feel even colder at kickoff and intrepid fans bundled up in parkas, snow pants and ski goggles.
Teenage surfing prodigy Erin Brooks has won her fight for Canadian citizenship, opening the door for her to compete for Canada at the Paris Olympics.
The Palestinian soccer team gets its first test at the Asian Cup on Sunday, with its preparations having been made harder by no domestic soccer and limited opportunities to play competitive matches.
The top U.S. telecommunications regulator is asking automakers how they plan to protect people from being stalked or harassed by partners who have access to vehicle location and other data.
Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Thursday she met with Honda Motor 7267.T representatives about locating a potential almost 2-trillion-yen (US$13.7 billion) electric vehicle plant in the country.
Toronto has topped the list of the most congested cities in North America, beating out both New York and Mexico City, according to new traffic data released by navigation and location technology company TomTom.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.