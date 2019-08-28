Deputy who falsely claimed to have been shot has been fired: L.A. sheriff
This Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 file image taken from video provided by KABC-TV shows the outside of a Los Angeles County sheriff's station in Lancaster, Calif. (KABC-TV via AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, August 28, 2019 2:06PM EDT
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva says a deputy who falsely reported being shot by a sniper has been fired.
The sheriff said Wednesday that Angel Reinosa no longer works for the Sheriff's Department as of Tuesday night.
Villanueva says he can't comment on the personnel matter and can't speculate on motive.
Villanueva says investigators intend to present a case to the district attorney's office. He says Reinosa could face prosecution for filing a false report. It's unclear if Reinosa has an attorney.
On Aug. 21, Reinosa radioed from the Lancaster sheriff's station parking lot that he'd been shot in the shoulder. That triggered an extensive search of an adjacent building.
The sheriff said the deputy had only a minor contusion and later acknowledged he had not been shot.
