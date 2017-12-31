

DENVER -- A suspect and a sheriff's deputy were shot dead and a number of deputies were wounded after being called to the scene of a domestic disturbance in suburban Denver on Sunday, authorities said.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said via its Twitter account that shots were fired in the course of the investigation and "multiple" deputies were injured. The shooting happened at the Copper Canyon Apartments in Highlands Ranch. The landscaped apartment complex is 16 miles (28 kilometres) south of Denver.

Residents in the vicinity were advised to stay inside and avoid exterior walls and windows.

"During the Investigation, shots were fired and multiple deputies were injured. No status on the deputies and no status on civilian injuries. Please avoid this area," the sheriff's office said in a terse tweet.

Law enforcement agencies including the Parker Police Department, the Lone Tree Police Department, the Castle Rock Police Department and the Colorado State Patrol were lending assistance.

