Deputies: Naked man wreaked havoc on business, then showered
Joseph Michael Bieniek is seen in this police image. (Lee County Sheriff's Office)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, October 15, 2019 2:41PM EDT
CAPE CORAL, Fla. - A Florida man who was found nude inside a plumbing business is facing charges after being accused of using a forklift and a hammer to wreak havoc before taking a shower there.
The News-Press reports 24-year-old Joseph Michael Bieniek was confronted by an employee at United Plumbing on Friday.
The employee told Lee County deputies he was working late in the warehouse and went to investigate a noise when he found Bieniek standing naked and clutching a hammer. The employee said Bieniek didn't threaten him.
Surveillance video showed Bieniek causing destruction to the plumbing business and a neighbouring business.
Bieniek was released Sunday on $26,500 bond and faces two charges of burglary and charges of resisting arrest, larceny and criminal mischief. It's unclear if he's retained an attorney.
