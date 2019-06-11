Deputies: Alligator bit off piece of patrol car in Louisiana
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, June 11, 2019 3:55PM EDT
MOORINGSPORT, La. - Sheriff's deputies in Louisiana say an alligator took a bite out of one of their patrol cars.
WBRZ-TV reports deputies were called Monday to Louisiana Highway 1 in Caddo Parish after someone spotted the gator in the middle of the road.
The sheriff's office says deputies were waiting for wildlife removal experts to arrive when the alligator chomped off a piece of the front bumper. Deputies estimate the alligator was 2.4 metres long.
A photo from the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office Facebook page shows the reptile in grass next to what appears to be the black rectangular grill of the car.
Authorities say the gator escaped before the wildlife removal experts arrived.
