    Denmark's new king and queen to visit Scandinavian monarchies on first foreign state tour

    Denmark's new King Frederik X who was proclaimed king on Jan. 14, and his Australian-born wife Queen Mary will visit Sweden and Norway in May on their first foreign state visit, the palace said Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File) Denmark's new King Frederik X who was proclaimed king on Jan. 14, and his Australian-born wife Queen Mary will visit Sweden and Norway in May on their first foreign state visit, the palace said Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)
    COPENHAGEN, Denmark -

    Denmark's new King Frederik X who was proclaimed king on Jan. 14, and his Australian-born wife Queen Mary will travel to Sweden and Norway in May on their first foreign state tour, the palace said Friday.

    Danish monarchs traditionally traveled to another Scandinavian country first, but Frederik’s solo visit to Poland last week was planned before his mother, Queen Margrethe II, announced her surprise abdication in a New Year’s Eve address. Mary did not travel with her husband.

    Frederik and Mary will first travel to Stockholm to meet with Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf and German-Brazilian-born Queen Silvia for a May 6-7 visit.

    Later that month, the Danish royals will travel to Oslo, where they will be greeted by King Harald V and Queen Sonja. Frederik and Mary will travel to Norway in mid-May aboard the Danish royal yacht Dannebrog.

    In June and July, the two will sail on Dannebrog to the Faeroe Islands and later Greenland, which are both part of the Danish realm. No definite dates for the trip to the Faeroe Islands and Greenland have been made public.

    Frederik's grandmother, Queen Ingrid who died in 2000, was a Swedish princess while Norway's monarch is a second cousin to Margrethe. 

