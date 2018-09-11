

CTVNews.ca Staff





A California woman is accused of ripping out an elderly man’s colostomy bag when he refused to pay for an exorcism.

Bertha Ocejo, 56, was arrested on Aug. 30 and charged with elderly abuse, assault with a deadly weapon, armed robbery and terrorist threats, according to a Facebook post by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Ocejo allegedly visited the victim’s home in Farmersville, Calif., and demanded US$5,000 to fund a trip to Mexico where she hoped to pay for exorcism services. When the victim refused, the woman turned violent.

“Ocejo then pulled out the victim's colostomy bag, hit him with her hands and feet and then tried to hit him with an iron. She also broke windows in the house, while trying to get in,” the Facebook post reads. The man called authorities at approximately 5:00 p.m. When Ocejo heard deputies approaching she fled the scene, but was found soon after and arrested.

“She said that she’s demon-possessed,” police spokesperson Ashley Ritchie told the Miami Herald. “I’m not sure if she’s on drugs, or if there are mental issues.”

While it remains unclear what the victim’s relationship was with the woman, the man “felt sorry for her” but had an “emergency protective order” against her. “She had threatened to kill him in the past,” said Ritchie.

Her bail was set at US$60,000, according to the Visalia Times-Delta, and she was scheduled to appear in court last week.