Denali Berries Stuckey is 12th transgender black woman killed in U.S. this year
In this April 20, 2019 photo, Muhlaysia Booker speaks during a rally in Dallas. Booker, a transgender woman seen on a widely circulated video being beaten on April 12 in front of a crowd of people, died in a Dallas shooting the following month. (Ryan Michalesko / The Dallas Morning News via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, July 25, 2019 8:29AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 25, 2019 12:42PM EDT
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The 12th known transgender person to violently die this year was found fatally shot in South Carolina.
News outlets report 29-year-old Denali Berries Stuckey was found dead Saturday on the shoulder of a North Charleston road. Deputy Chief Scott Deckard said Monday the investigation is ongoing.
The Human Rights Campaign says all the victims in 2019 have been black transgender women.
Chase Glenn, the executive director of the Alliance For Full Acceptance in North Charleston, says Stuckey is the third known black trans woman murdered in South Carolina since 2018. The state is one of five without hate crime laws.
Brooklyn Lindsey was the 11th trans person to die this year. The 32-year-old was found fatally shot last month on her porch in Kansas City, Missouri.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Denali Berries Stuckey is 12th transgender black woman killed in U.S. this year
- New British PM Johnson urges EU to renegotiate Brexit deal
- Four teens charged over attack on gay women on London bus
- Activists say 10 killed in bombing of Syria rebel stronghold
- Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein found injured in cell: reports