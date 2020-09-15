Advertisement
Democrats vow to investigate claims of 'mass hysterectomies' on detained migrants
Published Tuesday, September 15, 2020 6:24PM EDT
Dawn Wooten, left, a nurse at Irwin County Detention Center in Ocilla, Georgia, speaks at a Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 news conference in Atlanta protesting conditions at the immigration jail. Wooten says authorities denied COVID-19 tests to immigrants, performed questionable hysterectomies and shredded records in a complaint filed to the inspector general of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)
ATLANTA -- Leading congressional Democrats are reacting furiously to lightly-substantiated claims that immigrants held at a detention centre in Georgia are undergoing questionable hysterectomies.
In a complaint filed Monday, a nurse alleges that the Irwin County Detention Center performed questionable hysterectomies, refused to test detainees for COVID-19 and shredded medical records. Democrats seized on the most explosive allegations in her complaint -- that a gynecologist called the "uterus collector" was performing "mass hysterectomies."
They declared they would investigate the matter.
A follow-up news conference Tuesday in Atlanta provided little information to substantiate the claims.