Democrat widens lead over Republican in tight Arizona Senate vote
Kyrsten Sinema speaks to a supporter at the Barton Barr Central Library, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018 in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Nicholas Riccardi, The Associated Press
Published Saturday, November 10, 2018 8:09PM EST
Democrat Kyrsten Sinema is continuing to inch ahead in the slow-motion finish to Arizona's U.S. Senate race.
On Saturday night, she remained a little more than a percentage point ahead of Republican Martha McSally. She gained 4,000 votes from a batch of ballots tallied in Maricopa County as well as a few thousand from elsewhere in the state.
It may take until Thursday to count all the votes. Arizona typically takes more than a week to tally its mail ballots. McSally is hoping for a late shift toward her in the remaining ballots. There are more than 250,000 outstanding. About 2.4 million votes were cast in the election.
