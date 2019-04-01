Democrat Mayor Pete celebrates raising US$7 million this year
In this March 23, 2019, photo, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg arrives to speak about his presidential run during the Democratic monthly breakfast at the Circle of Friends Community Center in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, April 1, 2019 9:33PM EDT
WASHINGTON -- Democratic presidential contender Pete Buttigieg said Monday that he's raised more than $7 million this year.
The South Bend, Indiana, mayor tweeted his team's initial report early Monday, saying he and his supporters "are out-performing expectations at every turn."
Later Monday, he posted a video saying 158,550 donors had contributed to his campaign. He said 64% of the total raised came through contributions of less than $200.
Buttigieg launched his presidential exploratory committee two months ago.
California Sen. Kamala Harris said Monday that her presidential campaign has raised $12 million this year, from more than 218,000 individual contributions. Her campaign also touted its small-dollar fundraising operation, noting that 98% of contributions were under $100, and saying nearly all of her donors can donate again.
Former Texas congressman and Democratic 2020 candidate Beto O'Rourke said he raised slightly more than $1 million over the weekend, achieving a fundraising goal.
