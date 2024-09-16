Democracy declined for 8th straight year around the globe, institute finds

Polls close for closely watched byelections in Montreal and Winnipeg
The polls have closed and votes are being counted in two crucial federal byelections that are being closely watched by political parties.
Last year had the worst decline in credible elections and parliamentary oversight in almost a half-century, driven by government intimidation, foreign interference, disinformation and the misuse of artificial intelligence in campaigns, an organization promoting democracy said Tuesday.
The International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance, or International IDEA, said election credibility is threatened by turnout dropping and results are increasingly being contested. One in three elections are being disputed in some way, it said.
The organization with 35 member governments said the average percentage of the voting age population who actually cast ballots has declined from 65.2 per cent in 2008 to 55.5 per cent in 2023.
"Elections remain the single best opportunity to end democratic backsliding and turn the tide in democracy's favor," said International IDEA's Secretary-General, Kevin Casas-Zamora. "The success of democracy depends on many things, but it becomes utterly impossible if elections fail."
The Stockholm-based organization said its Global Report on the State of the Democracy, which measures democratic performance in 158 countries from 1975 till today, found that 47 per cent of countries have experienced a decline in key democratic indicators over the past five years, marking the eighth consecutive year of global democratic backsliding.
Globally, nearly 20 per cent of elections between 2020 and 2024, one of the losing candidates or parties rejected the result, and elections were being decided by court appeals at the same rate.
The report said 2023 was the worst year when it came to free and fair elections and parliamentary oversight.
There were threats of foreign interference, disinformation and the use of artificial intelligence in campaigns. The declines span both traditionally strong democracies as well as fragile governments around the globe.
In Africa, democratic performance has generally remained stable over the past five years, with notable declines in the Sahel, particularly in coup-affected Burkina Faso which is one of a growing list of West African countries where the military has taken power, accusing the elected governments of failing to keep their promises. IDEA noted that Burundi and Zambia have made notable improvements.
As to Western Asia, over a third of countries performed poorly, while Europe has seen widespread declines in democratic aspects like the rule of law and civil liberties. However, progress have notably been reported in Montenegro and Latvia.
The study noted that the Americas have mostly maintained stability, but countries like Guatemala,Peru and Uruguay have experienced declines, particularly in rule of law and civil liberties.
Most countries in the Asia-Pacific region have seen minor declines or stability, with notable improvements in Fiji, the Maldives, and Thailand, the organization said. However, the declines were significant in Afghanistan where the Taliban have not been recognized by any country as the legitimate rulers since they seized power in 2021, and in Myanmar, where opposition to a military takeover has deteriorated to a civil war.
A Simcoe, Ont., woman charged with assault with a weapon after accidentally spraying her neighbour with a water gun says GoFundMe has now pulled the plug on her online fundraiser.
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland declared she is 'not going anywhere' when pushed by the Conservatives on Monday about her future as finance minister.
The man suspected in an apparent assassination attempt targeting Donald Trump camped outside a golf course with food and a rifle for nearly 12 hours.
Mounties are investigating a fatal crash north of Whistler, B.C., after an unclothed man who was found along the side of the road led police to a pickup truck submerged in a lake with one occupant still inside.
A Vancouver Island nature photographer says he has never seen anything like what his camera captured on a recent whale-watching excursion off Victoria.
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump promised "more water than you ever saw" to Californians, partly by tapping resources from a Canadian river.
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has announced changes to mortgage rules she says are aimed at helping more Canadians to purchase their first home.
The first teenager to be sentenced in the death of a Toronto homeless man will not face further time in custody, and instead participate in a community-based program.
RCMP in New Brunswick have issued an emergency alert about a person believed to be armed.
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump promised "more water than you ever saw" to Californians, partly by tapping resources from a Canadian river.
Two men have been arrested in connection with the disappearance of a Halifax teenager who went missing more than two years ago.
A fourth-year pharmacy student doing an internship at a Regina drug store was caught snooping on the medical records of 114 people who were not in their care.
Ryan Wesley Routh portrayed himself online as a man who built housing for homeless people in Hawaii, tried to recruit fighters for Ukraine to defend itself against Russia, and described his support and then disdain for Donald Trump, even urging Iran to kill him.
A massive pipeline explosion that sent a towering flame over neighbourhoods near Houston for hours on Monday began after a vehicle drove through a fence and struck an above-ground valve, officials said.
A televised debate among election rivals for mayor of Sao Paulo, Brazil's biggest city, descende into chaos when one struggling candidate whacked another with a chair and was expelled.
Exceptionally heavy rainfall pounding Central Europe has prompted deadly flooding in the region, with four new deaths reported Monday in Poland, three in Czech Republic and one in Romania.
The fall sitting of Parliament began Monday with plenty of political posturing given the new minority dynamics and the threat of an early general election looming overhead.
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland declared she is 'not going anywhere' when pushed by the Conservatives on Monday about her future as finance minister.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh still won't say whether his party would scrap the federal carbon pricing program if elected, while Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is increasing his calls for the NDP to vote non-confidence in the Liberals and trigger a 'carbon tax election.'
Researchers have created one of the first comprehensive maps of how the brain changes throughout pregnancy, substantially improving upon understanding of an understudied field.
New Brunswick will soon introduce liquid biopsy – a less-invasive approach to lung cancer testing – through a new collaboration announced Monday morning in Moncton.
Children who used the weight loss drug liraglutide in a late-stage trial lost significantly more weight than children who got a placebo, according to a new study.
Elon Musk has deleted a post on his social media platform X in which he said “no one is even trying to assassinate” U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris in the wake of an apparent assassination attempt on former president Donald Trump while he was playing golf.
Picture a clock ticking so steadily that it doesn’t lose a second, even after running for 1 billion years. Scientists are now closer than ever to realizing that level of timekeeping precision, new research has revealed.
This eye-catching celestial event is around the corner and will appear in the skies this fall.
The alternative rock band Jane's Addiction has scuttled its latest tour following an onstage scuffle between lead singer Perry Farrell and guitarist Dave Navarro.
Canadian writer Anne Michaels is among six finalists shortlisted for the prestigious Booker Prize for fiction this year for her novel, 'Held.'
Tito Jackson, one of the brothers who made up the beloved pop group the Jackson 5, has died at age 70.
Air Canada is offering passengers the option to change flights back. Here's what you need to know.
Amazon is demanding that its corporate employees return to the office five days a week, a significant change from its current pandemic-era hybrid policy that requires them to be in the office just three days a week.
Politics, public opinion and salary hikes south of the border helped push Air Canada toward a deal that secures major wage gains for pilots, experts say.
A New York woman is challenging the longstanding rules of Miss America and Miss World that disqualify mothers from their beauty pageants.
A good Samaritan in New Brunswick replaced a man's stolen bottle cart.
It's been a whirlwind of joyful events for a northern Ontario couple who just welcomed a baby into their family and won the $70 million Lotto Max jackpot last month.
A former Saskatchewan Roughrider has died in a motorcycle crash in Edmonton.
Sidney Crosby plans to remain a Pittsburgh Penguin for at least three more years.
After 13 days of Calgarians leaving memorabilia, purple Gatorade and Skittles on the steps of the Saddledome in memory of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, officials are now beginning work to remove the display.
A Winnipeg man is asking for help after a classic car that has been a part of his family since the 1950s was stolen from his garage.
A 22-year-old driver was caught going more than 100 km/h in a school zone in York Region on Monday.
Stellantis’ Windsor Assembly Plant has given a first look at the new Dodge Chargers coming off the line. It is preparing for the upcoming Dodge Charger Daytona production launch.
David Krumholtz, known for roles like Bernard the Elf in The Santa Clause and physicist Isidor Rabi in Oppenheimer, has spent the latter part of his summer filming horror flick Altar in Winnipeg. He says Winnipeg is the most movie-savvy town he's ever been in.
Edmontonians can count themselves lucky to ever see one tiger salamander, let alone the thousands one local woman says recently descended on her childhood home.
A daytrip to the backcountry turned into a frightening experience for a Vancouver couple this weekend.
If you take a look to the right of Hilda Duddridge’s 100th birthday cake, you’ll see a sculpture of a smiling girl extending her arms forward.
Two sisters have finally been reunited with a plane their father built 90 years ago, that is also considered an important part of Canadian aviation history.
A Facebook post has sparked a debate in Gimli about whether to make a cosmetic change to its iconic statue.
A Pokémon card shop in Richmond is coming off a record-setting month, highlighted by a customer opening a pack to discover one of the most sought-after cards in the world.
The B.C. premier’s announcement to introduce involuntary care for people with serious addiction and mental health issues is being met with pushback from critics who say the decision isn’t evidence-based and will cause more harm.
It’s been more than two years since two women attending a West Vancouver wedding were killed when a neighbour drove her Range Rover into an ornamental gate, sending rocks and debris flying into a crowd of guests.
A former B.C. lawyer who was disbarred for misappropriating client funds was found to have taken an additional $18,200 from an additional client who was paid that money as a settlement for being injured in a car crash.
Jane's Addiction has cancelled the rest of its tour, two days before its Toronto concert, following an on-stage scuffle between bandmates.
An Ontario politician is renewing calls on the government to cover the cost of “lifesaving” prostate-specific antigen testing for all residents under the provincial health plan.
A Toronto police officer was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries while responding to a call on Monday afternoon.
About 100 people took to the steps of Calgary city hall on Monday to try to keep the Green Line LRT project on track.
Victims hurt in two separate Calgary dog attacks are pushing for the city to hold dog owners more accountable after violent incidents.
Northern lights could be visible within Alberta's largest cities Monday night and early Tuesday morning, says a group of photographers passionate about chasing the phenomenon.
Ottawa police say Quentin Dorsainvil, of Ottawa, was killed in a shooting Sunday night in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood. He was a young football player with the Kanata Knights, the team's president said.
A new high school in Stittsville that was set to open Tuesday will remain closed for at least another day after families were told 'outstanding deficiencies' are keeping the school from receiving an occupancy permit.
Starting September 30, all households will be limited to three items of curbside waste every two weeks. Residents with garbage collection this week will be the first households to face the new three-item limit when the new rules take effect.
The Quebec government is launching yet another campaign to promote the use of French and this time, it's going after a typical Montreal lingo, that's apparently a cause for concern for the survival of French.
Racial profiling is a systemic problem plaguing Montreal police, according to a judgement by Superior Court Justice Dominique Poulin. But what does that mean in the lives of the victims?
Premier Danielle Smith is facing criticism for a statement she made Thursday, saying that the province should welcome asylum seekers with the "shared values" of Albertans.
A man is dead after a head-on collision Friday in northern Alberta.
RCMP in New Brunswick have issued an emergency alert about a person believed to be armed.
Two men have been arrested in connection with the disappearance of a Halifax teenager who went missing more than two years ago.
Construction has begun on a new Pallet shelter in Halifax, leaving area residents and local leaders surprised and upset after discovering the project without any prior notice.
Manitoba’s NDP government has removed Mark Wasyliw, MLA for Fort Garry, from the party’s caucus after the party discovered his business partner is working as Peter Nygard’s criminal defense lawyer.
A Winnipeg man is asking for help after a classic car that has been a part of his family since the 1950s was stolen from his garage.
David Krumholtz, known for roles like Bernard the Elf in The Santa Clause and physicist Isidor Rabi in Oppenheimer, has spent the latter part of his summer filming horror flick Altar in Winnipeg. He says Winnipeg is the most movie-savvy town he's ever been in.
A fourth-year pharmacy student doing an internship at a Regina drug store was caught snooping on the medical records of 114 people who were not in their care.
A former Saskatchewan Roughrider has died in a motorcycle crash in Edmonton.
Saskatchewan’s Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit has arrested a 39-year-old Regina man following an investigation into child luring.
A Simcoe, Ont., woman charged with assault with a weapon after accidentally spraying her neighbour with a water gun says GoFundMe has now pulled the plug on her online fundraiser.
The Region of Waterloo has already matched the total number of shootings in all of 2023 – and it’s only September.
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a collision that left one vehicle on its roof in Uptown Waterloo.
Saskatoon’s administration defended its choice of a downtown shelter site in a public information session at city hall on Monday, and the city expects it will move ahead.
The victims of a triple homicide in a city that straddles the Alberta-Saskatchewan boundary have been identified as a man and his two adult sons.
Two former Sask. Party MLAs say they intend to run under the Saskatchewan United Party banner in the upcoming fall election.
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has announced changes to mortgage rules she says are aimed at helping more Canadians to purchase their first home.
The man suspected in an apparent assassination attempt targeting Donald Trump camped outside a golf course with food and a rifle for nearly 12 hours.
Local teachers’ union rep says an Education Ministry audit could answer important questions about Thames Valley District School Board operations.
Around 10:30 a.m. on Monday, first responders were sent to the intersection of Blake Street East and Gibbons Street after getting a 911 call about a collision.
Provincial police have identified a man whose body was found on a Lake Huron beach eight years ago. The remains of 56-year-old Garnet Nelson of Alberta were found on the shoreline near Port Albert on Oct.15, 2016.
Ontario Provincial Police say the body of a 12-year-old boy who went missing while swimming at Huronia Park in Penetanguishene on Sunday was found.
One person has been airlifted via air ambulance with life-threatening injuries following a collision in Springwater Township.
Provincial police are appealing to the public for help identifying the person(s) responsible for what they describe as an act of "senseless destruction" of flower displays in Huntsville.
In July, the University of Windsor signed two agreements – one with the demonstrators, and another with the Students’ Alliance – to end a nine-week protest occupation on campus. Now, some alumni are withholding their financial support as a result.
The Solcz Family Foundation is giving a $15 million gift to the New Windsor/Essex Acute Care Hospital.
The popularity of additional dwelling units (ADUs)is growing but not everyone knows ADUs come in different forms.
The B.C. premier’s announcement to introduce involuntary care for people with serious addiction and mental health issues is being met with pushback from critics who say the decision isn’t evidence-based and will cause more harm.
Calls are growing for the federal government to pause plans to de-staff two lighthouses on Vancouver Island over fears the move could put mariners and hikers in danger.
The emergence of a number of incumbent MLAs running now as Independents isn’t the only consequence of last month’s collapse of the BC United Party.
More than a year after a missing Kamloops, B.C., woman’s body was found, her son has been arrested and charged with her murder, Mounties announced Friday.
A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed during a home invasion in Kelowna, according to authorities.
A 12-year-old collie was killed by three pit bulls in the B.C. Interior Sunday morning, according to authorities.
The City of Lethbridge says water usage this summer was lower than expected.
Lethbridge police say a man wanted on warrants fled from officers in a vehicle and barricaded himself for hours in a home in the southern Alberta city.
Lethbridge police have located and arrested a man wanted on a number of outstanding warrants.
Provincial police in Elliot Lake arrested a Michigan driver on Saturday afternoon for operating a vehicle while prohibited.
Ontario does have a new millionaire after Friday night’s historic $75 million Lotto Max draw – but they only won $1 million. The record-breaking jackpot was not won meaning the prize money will roll over into the next draw.
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is monitoring the rise of whooping cough infections across the province as cases of the highly contagious disease continue to grow across Canada.
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.
