Delta fixes 'technology issue' that grounded flights
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, September 25, 2018 9:22PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 25, 2018 10:49PM EDT
ATLANTA - Delta Air Lines says its IT systems have been restored and flights are no longer grounded due to the technology problem.
The airline said in a statement Tuesday night that a "technology issue briefly affected" some of its systems, causing a ground stop order to be issued in the U.S. The order has now been lifted.
It was not immediately known how many people or flights were affected.
The airline has not said what caused the problem.
.@Delta teams have restored all IT systems after a technology issue briefly affected some of our systems this evening. All groundstops have been lifted.— Delta News Hub (@DeltaNewsHub) September 26, 2018