Delays keep inspectors from reaching Syria attack site
A Syrian man walks by damaged buildings in the town of Douma, the site of a suspected chemical weapons attack, near Damascus, Syria on Monday, April 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, April 18, 2018 6:55AM EDT
BEIRUT -- International chemical weapons inspectors do not appear to have visited the site of a suspected attack in Syria after days of delays by Syrian and Russian authorities.
Syrian state media reported Tuesday that inspectors from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons had entered the town of Douma, but Syria's UN ambassador, Bashar Ja'afari, later said that only a U.N. advance security team had entered.
The U.S. State Department has accused the Syrian government and its ally Russia of trying to cover up the alleged April 7 attack. Spokeswoman Heather Nauert said Tuesday the U.S. did not believe the inspectors had entered Douma, and that the evidence is at risk of decaying as delays drag on.
There was no comment from the OPCW or the UN on Wednesday.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Bill to protect special counsel is scuttled by Mitch McConnell
- Delays keep inspectors from reaching Syria attack site
- Russia clashes again with U.S. and allies over Syria attacks
- CIA director Pompeo met with North Korea's Kim Jong Un: U.S. officials
- Korean leaders can discuss peace, but can't end the war