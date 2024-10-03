World

    • Delayed cruise ship still stuck off the coast of Northern Ireland after 'paperwork' setback

    Passengers wait at the Belfast port before boarding the Odyssey on Monday, September 30. (Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters via CNN Newsource) Passengers wait at the Belfast port before boarding the Odyssey on Monday, September 30. (Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters via CNN Newsource)
    Share

    It finally set off on a three-and-a-half-year cruise from Belfast, Northern Ireland on Monday night after months of setbacks.

    But nearly two days later, Villa Vie Odyssey remains just a few miles into its journey, having dropped anchor in the Belfast Lough waterway within hours of embarking.

    The ship, which was scheduled to set sail on its round-the-world voyage May, was hampered by yet another delay when outstanding final “paperwork” meant it had to halt at around 11:30 p.m. on Monday.

    Villa Vie CEO Mike Petterson told CNN on Wednesday that the ship would be leaving for France later in the evening after receiving the appropriate “sign offs.”

    As of 11:30 p.m. GMT (7:30 p.m. ET) Wednesday, Villa Vie Odyssey was still in the same position, according to marine tracking website Vesselfinder. However, the ship’s destination has since been updated to Brest, France.

    The delayed departure had previously been blamed on a longer than usual certification process.

    The ship, formerly the Braemar operated by Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, was built in 1993, but has been held to the standards of a new vessel, according to Petterson.

    The long delays meant that passengers, many of whom have paid tens of thousands of dollars and, in some cases, given up their homes, were waiting to embark Odyssey for four months.

    “We are excited and relieved,” passenger Lanette Canen said shortly before the ship was due to set sail on Monday.

    “We are at our muster station doing the safety drills now. [Villa Vie] did it! There is nothing but smiles here.”

    CNN’s Julia Buckley and Marnie Hunter contributed to this report.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    W5 Investigates

    W5 Investigates What it's like to interview a narco

    Drug smuggling is the main industry for Mexican cartels, but migrant smuggling is turning into a financial windfall. In this fourth instalment of CTV W5's 'Narco Jungle: The Death Train,' Avery Haines is in Juarez where she speaks with one of the human smugglers known as 'coyotes.'

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News