'Definitely not road rage': Kentucky sheriff’s office searches for motive as hunt for I-75 shooter goes on

As authorities search the dense woods of rural Laurel County, Ky., for a suspect in the shooting of five people on Interstate 75, investigators say they have yet to establish a motive for the attack but have ruled out “road rage.”

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office has upgraded Joseph A. Couch from a person of interest to a suspect, Deputy Gilbert Acciardo announced at a Sunday afternoon news conference.

Police found an AR-15 in a wooded area by the interstate Sunday afternoon that they believe was used in the shooting Saturday, Acciardo said.

“It is in a wooded area next to the interstate, in a location that he could have shot down upon the interstate from,” Acciardo said.

Authorities are working under the assumption Couch is still in the “very, very remote” area where his vehicle was found, Acciardo said at the afternoon news conference, but he urged the public to remain vigilant since the suspect “could be somewhere else – anywhere else.” Authorities describe him as a White man, roughly 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing about 154 pounds.

Law enforcement hasn’t yet determined a motive for the attack, Acciardo added. “He was not in a vehicle. No, definitely not road rage,” Acciardo told reporters at an earlier news conference.

Authorities say Couch shot into nine cars on the interstate south of Lexington on Saturday – leaving five people seriously injured, closing the interstate for hours and putting the rural community on edge.

The gunman shot into vehicles on the north and southbound lanes of I-75 and five people were struck by gunfire around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, the sheriff’s office said.

There were no fatalities, Acciardo said Sunday afternoon, but some of the injuries were “very severe”: one victim was shot in the face and another “across the chest.”

Search continues through dense woods

As authorities continue combing the woods, Acciardo said the suspect “couldn’t have picked an area that is any more remote and difficult for us to try to locate him.”

Law enforcement on Saturday discovered a vehicle registered to the suspect on a forest service road off exit 49, with an empty gun case inside. The vehicle was “very near the interstate, but not close enough that the person of interest could have fired from that location,” Acciardo said.

Authorities suspect he walked closer to the interstate, which is where they recovered the weapon and believe he may still be in possession of other weapons.

“Please remain vigilant and call 911 if you see the individual in question,” London Mayor Randall Weddle wrote on Facebook early Sunday morning.

“DO NOT ATTEMPT TO APPROACH,” the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office warned.

The search coordinated by the sheriff’s office resumed Sunday morning with the help of multiple law enforcement agencies and a drone with infrared heat-sensing technology, police said.

Authorities knew the general area where the suspect was, the mayor said Sunday, and were searching in “rugged terrain and a lot of tree lines,” which may hamper their search efforts.

“It’s very tedious and stressful,” Acciardo said of the search. “We’re just going to keep on plugging, because that’s what we do.”

“We have to look behind every tree, because what if he’s there?” he said. A drone has been deployed to help with the search, the deputy added.

The interstate was shut down for hours Saturday “because of the danger to passing cars in the area of the shootings,” the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said. The FBI, US Marshal Service and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are all assisting in the search, according to the sheriff’s office.

“If you think you hear something outside of your home, please do not go outside shooting,” Weddle said. “Our officers could be in that area or first responders. Call 911.”

The gun violence injected chaos into the Saturday commute just days after a mass shooting left four people dead and nine others hospitalized at a high school in Winder, Georgia — and less than a week after a half-dozen people driving on an interstate in the Seattle area were injured by a spree shooter.

Driver recounts harrowing ordeal

One woman who was driving on Interstate 75 with a friend from Rochester, New York, to Knoxville, Tennessee, gave harrowing details about the shooting in an interview with CNN.

When they reached London they heard a “loud noise,” Christina DiNoto said.

“We were just driving along, and all of a sudden, it was like a rock went through my back window, and it hurt my ear,” DiNoto said. “And we looked at each other and we were like,

‘Was that a gunshot?’ And then we’re like, ‘No, that wasn’t a gunshot.’”

DiNoto said she noticed a truck driving next to her car slowed down and pulled off to the shoulder of the interstate, so she initially thought they had a tire blowout. She said they saw several police cars drive by at a high speed and “so many” tires on the side of the interstate.

It wasn’t until roughly an hour and a half later DiNoto and her friend learned about the shooting. When they arrived at a friend’s house, they noticed what appeared to be paint scrapes on the back of her car.

“My hands are still shaking,” said DiNoto, who added she feels incredibly lucky.

This is a developing story and will be updated.