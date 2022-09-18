'Deeply touched': King Charles III releases statement on eve of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
On the eve of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, King Charles III thanked those who have joined him in mourning and honouring his late mother.
“Over the last ten days, my wife and I have been so deeply touched by the many messages of condolence and support we have received from this country and across the world,” he said in a statement Sunday evening.
“In London, Edinburgh, Hillsborough and Cardiff we were moved beyond measure by everyone who took the trouble to come and pay their respects to the lifelong service of my dear mother, The late Queen.”
Charles and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, have been touring England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland in the wake of the Queen’s death, meeting with members of the public in Edinburgh, London and Cardiff, among other cities.
The Queen’s funeral will be held on Monday in Westminster Abbey.
“As we all prepare to say our last farewell, I wanted simply to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those countless people who have been such a support and comfort to my Family and myself in this time of grief,” Charles stated.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Deeply touched': King Charles III releases statement on eve of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
On the eve of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, King Charles III thanked those who have joined him in mourning and honouring his late mother.
Trudeau says Ukraine mass graves part of Russian war crimes
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Sunday that mass graves found in Ukraine were evidence of Russia's war crimes and that full accountability for its actions was needed.
Hurricane Fiona tears through powerless Puerto Rico
Hurricane Fiona struck Puerto Rico's southwest coast on Sunday as it unleashed landslides, knocked the power grid out and ripped up asphalt from roads and flung the pieces around.
Order of Service for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest reigning monarch, will take place on Sunday at Westminster Abbey in London.
Queen Consort pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Camilla, Queen Consort, paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in a televised address on Sunday evening, during which she praised her late mother-in-law’s historic legacy.
Top U.S. general urges vigilance as Russia weighs Ukraine setbacks
The top U.S. general cautioned on Sunday it remained unclear how Russia might react to the latest battlefield setbacks in Ukraine and called for increased vigilance among U.S. troops as he visited a base in Poland aiding Ukraine's war effort.
Strong Taiwan earthquake traps people, derails train
A strong earthquake shook much of Taiwan on Sunday, toppling a three-story building and temporarily trapping four people inside, stranding about 400 tourists on a mountainside, and knocking part of a passenger train off its tracks.
World leaders head to London for Queen Elizabeth II funeral
Thousands of police, hundreds of troops and an army of officials made final preparations Sunday for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II -- a spectacular display of national mourning that will also be the biggest gathering of world leaders for years. Dignitaries are arriving in London for the funeral, to which around 500 royals, heads of state and heads of government from around the globe have been invited.
Powerful typhoon pounds southern Japan, forcing thousands to evacuate
A powerful typhoon slammed ashore in southern Japan on Sunday as it pounded the region with strong winds and heavy rain, causing blackouts, paralyzing ground and air transportation, and prompting the evacuation of thousands of people.
Canada
-
Queen's death leaves questions about vacated military patronage posts
Queen Elizabeth II's death has left more than a dozen Canadian Armed Forces units without a patron, and prompted one expert to question how such appointments will be filled going forward.
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends Queen's lying-in-state, meets King Charles III
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stopped to view Queen Elizabeth's casket and met with King Charles III in London on Saturday, as people from around the world gather ahead of the queen's funeral.
-
Some Canadians expect to watch Queen's funeral with sadness; others will skip it
For some Canadians, the queen's funeral on Monday will prompt sadness and trigger personal memories, but for others it's a distant event they intend to miss.
-
N.B. victim of alleged sexual assault hopeful change is on horizon
She didn’t expect her story would gain the attention it has, but the alleged sexual assault victim at the centre of a discussion surrounding access to sexual assault forensic examinations says she’s hopeful that, by speaking out, it will spark real change.
-
'Now 15 per cent is rude:' Tipping fatigue hits customers as requests rise
Tipping fatigue is hitting consumers as requests for gratuities increase and spread to new businesses amid the rise of automated payment machines and preset tip suggestions.
-
International student shot during GTA rampage dies in hospital
A 28-year-old international student who was critically injured during a deadly shooting rampage across the Greater Toronto Area has succumbed to their injuries.
World
-
Order of Service for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest reigning monarch, will take place on Sunday at Westminster Abbey in London.
-
Hurricane Fiona tears through powerless Puerto Rico
Hurricane Fiona struck Puerto Rico's southwest coast on Sunday as it unleashed landslides, knocked the power grid out and ripped up asphalt from roads and flung the pieces around.
-
'Deeply touched': King Charles III releases statement on eve of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
On the eve of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, King Charles III thanked those who have joined him in mourning and honouring his late mother.
-
5 years after Maria, reconstruction drags on in Puerto Rico
Nearly five years have gone by since Hurricane Maria struck Puerto Rico, and the government has completed only 21% of more than 5,500 official post-hurricane projects, and seven of the island's 78 municipalities report that not a single project has begun.
-
Queen Consort pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Camilla, Queen Consort, paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in a televised address on Sunday evening, during which she praised her late mother-in-law’s historic legacy.
-
Thousands march in Turkey to demand ban on LGBTQ groups
An anti-LGBTQ group marched Sunday in Istanbul, demanding that LGBTQ associations be shuttered and their activities banned, in the largest demonstration of its kind in Turkey.
Politics
-
Trudeau says Ukraine mass graves part of Russian war crimes
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Sunday that mass graves found in Ukraine were evidence of Russia's war crimes and that full accountability for its actions was needed.
-
Trudeau meets U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss, other world leaders in London
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with his British counterpart Sunday as world leaders converged on London for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends Queen's lying-in-state, meets King Charles III
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stopped to view Queen Elizabeth's casket and met with King Charles III in London on Saturday, as people from around the world gather ahead of the queen's funeral.
Health
-
NDP won't bend any further on federal dental-care plan, Singh warns
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says his party was willing to be flexible on the first phase of the Liberal government's dental-care plan, but in future the New Democrats will bend no further.
-
B.C. woman waited 1 hour for help after suffering a stroke, family says
Former New Westminster, B.C., city councilor Lorrie Williams waited more than an hour for an ambulance to arrive after suffering a stroke at home, according to her family.
-
Racism seen as root of water crisis in Mississippi capital
Jackson, Miss. had already been under a state health department boil-water notice for a month when torrential rain fell in August, flooding the Pearl River and overwhelming the treatment system. Water pressure abruptly dropped, emptying faucets for days. How did this happen? Residents, politicians, experts and activists say systemic racism is the root cause.
Sci-Tech
-
Why deleting something from the internet is 'almost impossible'
Most people may live out their digital lives with the assumption they can delete their posts, messages and personal data from services whenever they choose. But a tech hearing in the U.S. this week threw that core assumption into question.
-
Chinese astronauts go on spacewalk from new station
Two Chinese astronauts went on a spacewalk Saturday from a new space station that is due to be completed later this year.
-
Cheetahs make a comeback in India after 70 years
Eight big cats from Namibia made the long trek Saturday in a chartered cargo flight to the northern Indian city of Gwalior, part of an ambitious and hotly contested plan to reintroduce cheetahs to the South Asian country.
Entertainment
-
'The Fabelmans' wins People's Choice, 'Riceboy Sleeps' snags Platform Prize at TIFF
Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical 'The Fabelmans' has won the People's Choice prize at the Toronto International Film Festival. The coming-of-age ode to cinema was announced as the winner during a TIFF awards breakfast capping off 10 days of in-person filmgoing and festivities.
-
TIFF 2022 capsule reviews: 'The Greatest Beer Run Ever,' 'Raymond and Ray,' 'The Good Nurse,' 'Sidney'
On CTVNews.ca, pop culture critic Richard Crouse offers capsule reviews for select films screened at TIFF 2022, including: 'The Greatest Beer Run Ever,' 'Raymond & Ray,' 'The Good Nurse' and 'Sidney.'
-
'The Woman King' takes North American box office throne
The Viola Davis-led action epic 'The Woman King' easily conquered the North American box office in its first weekend in theatres, against a crowded market of new releases. The film, directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, surpassed expectations and earned US$19 million in ticket sales, according to estimates from Sony on Sunday.
Business
-
Canadian advocates of tax on oil and gas sector can now point to EU for inspiration
Proponents of imposing a windfall tax on the Canadian oil and gas industry now have another global power setting precedent for the policy. On Wednesday, the European Commission proposed levying such a tax on the energy sector and redirecting funds to households and businesses struggling with high inflation. It estimates the policy would bring in around $186 million in revenue.
-
Chinese factory churns out British flags after Queen's death
Ninety minutes after Queen Elizabeth II died, orders for thousands of British flags started to flood into a factory south of Shanghai. More than 100 employees at Shaoxing Chuangdong Tour Articles Co. set aside other work and put in 14-hour days starting at 7:30 a.m. making nothing but British-themed flags.
-
Compensating passengers for flight disruptions not enough: advocate
A consumer advocate says two recent regulatory rulings ordering Canadian airlines to compensate passengers for flight disruptions won't be enough to improve air travel in this country.
Lifestyle
-
Queen's death creates frenzy for royal merchandise in Canada and abroad
The booming demand to own items related to Queen Elizabeth II offers a glimpse into a royal memorabilia industry that has surged in the wake of the monarch's death and is growing stronger as the globe continues with its 10 days of mourning leading up to her Monday funeral.
-
This is how much the average meal costs at Toronto's Michelin star restaurants
Just over a dozen restaurants in Toronto have now been awarded with Michelin stars, marking these institutions as the first in the country to join the prestigious ranking of global culinary destinations.
-
Best restaurants? Details unveiled of the first Toronto Michelin Guide
Toronto can now boast to being home to more than a dozen Michelin-star eateries, including a two-star sushi restaurant run by a celebrated chef previously recognized by the prestigious food guide.
Sports
-
Van Dijk, Foss win time trial gold at cycling worlds
Ellen van Dijk defended her title and claimed a third women's time trial gold medal at the opening event of the road world cycling championships on Sunday.
-
Ottawa's Dabrowski and Stefani of Brazil capture Chennai women's doubles title
Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and her partner Luisa Stefani of Brazil captured their second women's doubles tennis title, winning the Chennai Open on Sunday.
-
Auger-Aliassime guarantees Canada spot in quarterfinal stage of Davis Cup Finals
Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia on Saturday, to guarantee Canada's men's tennis team a spot in the quarterfinal stage of the Davis Cup Finals.
Autos
-
Serious breach at Uber spotlights hacker social deception
The ride-hailing service Uber said Friday that all its services were operational following what security professionals are calling a major data breach, claiming there was no evidence the hacker got access to sensitive user data.
-
GM plans US$491M Indiana plant upgrade to help support electric vehicles
General Motors said Thursday it will spend US$491 million to expand and upgrade an Indiana metal stamping plant for production of steel and aluminum stamped parts for "future vehicles," including electric vehicles.
-
Ford's new Mustang sticks with pure gasoline
Ford unveiled an all-new version of the two-door Mustang coupe at an event in Detroit Wednesday night. It will be offered only with pure gasoline power, at least for now.