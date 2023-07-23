Deck collapse at Montana country club leaves more than 30 injured as people land atop each other

People talk behind police tape on the scene of a deck collapse at Briarwood Country Club in Billings, Mont., Sunday, July 23, 2023. (Amy Lynn Nelson/The Billings Gazette via AP) People talk behind police tape on the scene of a deck collapse at Briarwood Country Club in Billings, Mont., Sunday, July 23, 2023. (Amy Lynn Nelson/The Billings Gazette via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'Barbie' takes the box office crown and 'Oppenheimer' soars in a historic weekend

'Barbenheimer' didn't just work: it spun box office gold. The social media-fuelled fusion of Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' and Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' brought moviegoers back to the theatres in record numbers this weekend, vastly outperforming projections and giving a glimmer of hope to the lagging exhibition business, amid the sobering backdrop of strikes.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social