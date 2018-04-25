

The Associated Press





LONDON - An audio recording of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding will be streamed globally within hours of the service, and released on CD and vinyl within a week.

Decca Records says it will make the entire ceremony available on all streaming services globally within hours of the service May 19.

Universal Music, which owns Decca, says that includes Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, Google Play Music, Slacker Radio and Deezer for Canadian listeners.

The physical album will be available May 25 and include a special collector's booklet.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to wed at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19.

Musicians confirmed to perform include British cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, Welsh soprano Elin Manahan Thomas, The Choir of St. George's Chapel and Christian gospel group The Kingdom Choir.