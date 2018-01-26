

The Associated Press





LOS ANGELES - The battle over Charles Manson's remains is going back to court.

A Los Angeles judge on Friday will hear arguments on which California county should decide who gets the remains of the man who orchestrated the 1969 killings of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and eight others.

Manson orchestrated murders in his adopted hometown of Los Angeles, served time in a state prison in Corcoran and died in a hospital in Bakersfield.

The legal battle for his body or possessions could land in any of three California counties in which those cities are located.

Three men claim they want to properly bury or dispose of Manson's ashes. The cult leader died in November.

A Florida man claims he's Manson's grandson and that the killer left no will. Two dueling pen pals hold wills they claim Manson sent them.