Russian strike on Ukraine apartment that killed 29 marks deadliest attack on civilians in months
The death toll from a Russian missile strike on an apartment building in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro rose to 29 Sunday, the regional governor reported as rescue workers scrambled to pull survivors from the rubble.
Emergency crews worked through the frigid night at the wrecked multi-story residential building, the site of the worst casualties from a widespread Russian barrage Saturday. The deaths reported in Dnipro were the most civilians killed in one place since a Sept. 30 strike in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, according to The Associated Press-Frontline War Crimes Watch project.
Russia also targeted the capital, Kyiv, and the northeastern city of Kharkiv on Saturday, ending a two-week lull in the airstrikes it has launched against Ukraine's power infrastructure and urban centres almost weekly since October.
Russia on Sunday acknowledged the missile strikes but did not mention the Dnipro apartment building. Russia has repeatedly denied targeting civilians in the war.
Russia fired 33 cruise missiles on Saturday, of which 21 were shot down, according to Gen. Valerii Zaluzhny, the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces. The missile that hit the apartment building was a Kh-22 launched from Russia's Kursk region, according to the military's air force command, adding that Ukraine does not have a system capable of intercepting that type of weapon.
In Dnipro, workers used a crane as they tried to rescue people trapped on upper floors of the apartment tower where about 1,700 were living. Some residents signaled for help with lights on their mobile phones.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that at least 73 people were wounded and 39 people had been rescued as of Sunday afternoon. The city government in Dnipro said 43 people were reported missing.
"Search and rescue operations and the dismantling of dangerous structural elements continues. Around the clock. We continue to fight for every life," Zelenskyy said
Ivan Garnuk was in his apartment when the building was hit and said he felt lucky to have survived. He described his shock that the Russians would strike a residential building with no strategic value.
"There are no military facilities here. There is nothing here," he said. "There is no air defence, there are no military bases here. It just hit civilians, innocent people."
Dnipro residents joined rescue workers at the scene to help clear the rubble. Others brought food and warm clothes for those who had lost their homes.
"This is clearly terrorism and all this is simply not human," one local, Artem Myzychenko, said as he cleared rubble.
Claiming responsibility for the missile strikes across Ukraine, Russia's Defense Ministry said Sunday that it achieved its goal.
"All designated targets have been hit. The goal of the attack has been achieved," a ministry statement posted on Telegram said. It said missiles were fired "on the military command and control system of Ukraine and related energy facilities," and did not mention the attack on the Dnipro residential building.
On Sunday, Russian forces attacked a residential area in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, regional Gov. Yaroslav Yanushevych said in a Telegram post. According to preliminary information, two people were wounded.
Russia's renewed air attacks came as fierce fighting raged in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk province, where the Russian military has claimed it has control of the small salt-mining town of Soledar but Ukraine asserts that its troops are still fighting.
If the Russian forces win full control of Soledar it would allow them to inch closer to the bigger city of Bakhmut. The battle for Bakhmut has raged for months, causing substantial casualties on both sides.
With the grinding war nearing the 11-month mark, Britain announced it would deliver tanks to Ukraine, its first donation of such heavy-duty weaponry. Although the pledge of 14 Challenger 2 tanks appeared modest, Ukrainian officials expect it will encourage other Western nations to supply more tanks.
"Sending Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine is the start of a gear change in the U.K.'s support," British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's office said in a statement late Saturday. "A squadron of 14 tanks will go into the country in the coming weeks after the prime minister told President Zelenskyy that the U.K. would provide additional support to aid Ukraine's land war. Around 30 AS90s, which are large, self-propelled guns, operated by five gunners, are expected to follow."
Sunak is hoping other Western allies follow suit as part of a coordinated international effort to boost support for Ukraine in the lead-up to the one-year anniversary of the invasion next month, according to officials.
The U.K. defence secretary plans to travel to Estonia and Germany this week to work with NATO allies, and the foreign secretary is scheduled to visit the U.S. and Canada to discuss closer coordination.
------
Meldrum reported from Kyiv. Sylvia Hui in London contributed reporting.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
68 confirmed dead, 4 missing in Nepal's worst plane crash in decades
A plane making a 27-minute flight to a Nepal tourist town crashed into a gorge Sunday while attempting to land at a newly opened airport, killing at least 68 of the 72 people. At least one witness reported hearing cries for help from the fiery wreck. It's the country's deadliest airplane accident in three decades.
Russian strike on Ukraine apartment that killed 29 marks deadliest attack on civilians in months
The death toll from a Russian missile strike on an apartment building in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro rose to 29 Sunday, the regional governor reported as rescue workers scrambled to pull survivors from the rubble.
Military concerned by Canada's absence from American-British-Australian security pact
There are concerns at the highest levels of the Canadian Armed Forces that this country won't have access to the same cutting-edge military technology as its closest allies because it is not part of a security pact between Australia, Britain and the United States.
UofT student suing Toronto police for $1.6M after he was allegedly Tasered with an officer’s knee on his neck
A police officer’s knee was pinned against the neck of a University of Toronto student as he was repeatedly Tasered on the ground with his hands behind his head before his identification proved what he had told police – they had the wrong man, a statement of claim says.
Tributes pour in for former broadcaster and lieutenant governor David Onley
Broadcaster and former Ontario lieutenant governor David Onley, who passed away this weekend at age 72, is being remembered as a bold advocate for disability issues whose warm character endeared him to many.
A look inside one of the most expensive homes ever sold in Ottawa
A two-storey home with spectacular views in the Old Village of Rockcliffe Park is one of the most expensive homes ever sold in the city of Ottawa.
How to protect your mental health ahead of 'Blue Monday'
Registered social worker and psychotherapist Vera Cheng shares advice for how Canadians can protect their mental health ahead of 'Blue Monday.' The third Monday of the month, January 16, will mark ‘Blue Monday,’ considered to be the saddest day of the year and a particularly heavy time for some.
Trust essential in work-from-home era, experts say, after 'time theft' ruling
Employers and work-from-home staff must tread a fine line between trust, monitoring and micromanaging, experts say, in the new age of remote employment.
Parents are not OK after 3 years of COVID and a brutal winter of children's respiratory illness
With children back in school and day care after the holidays, weary parents fear what illness awaits them next during this brutal respiratory virus season.
Canada
-
Environment Canada forecasts freezing rain and rainfall for most of Atlantic Canada
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain alert for much of Atlantic Canada Sunday.
-
UofT student suing Toronto police for $1.6M after he was allegedly Tasered with an officer’s knee on his neck
A police officer’s knee was pinned against the neck of a University of Toronto student as he was repeatedly Tasered on the ground with his hands behind his head before his identification proved what he had told police – they had the wrong man, a statement of claim says.
-
Tributes pour in for former broadcaster and lieutenant governor David Onley
Broadcaster and former Ontario lieutenant governor David Onley, who passed away this weekend at age 72, is being remembered as a bold advocate for disability issues whose warm character endeared him to many.
-
After top-secret hearing, judge to decide on ordering federal government to repatriate Canadians detained in Syria
Following four days of hearings, including top-secret testimony on the final day of proceedings, a federal court judge will now decide if Canada has violated the rights of dozens of its citizens imprisoned in northeast Syria. More than 40 Canadians have been languishing in camps and prisons run by Kurdish authorities since 2019.
-
David Onley, former broadcaster and Ont. lieutenant-governor, dies at age 72
Former broadcast journalist and disability advocate David Onley, who served as the 28th lieutenant-governor of Ontario, has died at the age of 72.
-
Quebec man recounts rescue attempt in propane facility explosion that left workers missing
As a ceiling and wall collapsed on a woman desperately trying to flee the scene of an explosion at a Quebec propane distribution company, Éric Lizotte could only watch in horror. The resident of St-Roch-de-l'Achigan, Que., whose home is just metres from Propane Lafortune, said he was in the middle of trying to rescue the unknown woman and anyone else trapped by the Thursday morning blast.
World
-
Russian strike on Ukraine apartment that killed 29 marks deadliest attack on civilians in months
The death toll from a Russian missile strike on an apartment building in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro rose to 29 Sunday, the regional governor reported as rescue workers scrambled to pull survivors from the rubble.
-
A loving dad and his injured son pay war's costs in Ukraine
In a Ukrainian hospital ward for wounded soldiers, where daylight barely penetrates, a father talks to his injured son for hours. Serhii Shumei never scolded Vitalii for choosing to go to war. Even now, despite the damage done to his son's brain by an exploding artillery shell, Serhii feels pride, not pity.
-
68 confirmed dead, 4 missing in Nepal's worst plane crash in decades
A plane making a 27-minute flight to a Nepal tourist town crashed into a gorge Sunday while attempting to land at a newly opened airport, killing at least 68 of the 72 people. At least one witness reported hearing cries for help from the fiery wreck. It's the country's deadliest airplane accident in three decades.
-
Catholic priest burned alive in Nigeria's hard-hit north
A Nigerian priest was burned alive in his home in the country's north on Sunday, police said. Father Isaac Achi was killed in the Paikoro area of Niger state after gunmen failed to break into his house and instead set it on fire, said Wasiu Abiodun, the police spokesman.
-
Congo's army says church bomb kills 10, extremists suspected
A suspected extremist attack at a church in eastern Congo killed at least 10 people and wounded more than three dozen, according to the country's army.
-
A California man got out of his car. Then a giant boulder crushed it
A California man has recounted his near-death experience after he narrowly avoided being crushed by a boulder in his car.
Politics
-
Military concerned by Canada's absence from American-British-Australian security pact
There are concerns at the highest levels of the Canadian Armed Forces that this country won't have access to the same cutting-edge military technology as its closest allies because it is not part of a security pact between Australia, Britain and the United States.
-
Safe Third Country Agreement is 'working' despite surge in irregular crossings: minister
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says the Canada-U.S. Safe Third Country Agreement is 'working,' despite the massive increase in migrants using unofficial border crossings last year compared to previous years.
-
Pierre Poilievre defends his speech to Frontier Centre during Winnipeg visit
Conservative party Leader Pierre Poilievre defended his decision Friday to speak to a think tank that has come under fire for comments on residential schools and discrimination.
Health
-
Long COVID a 'whole-body disease,' with some patients experiencing loss of taste and smell for months: expert
Aside from the more common symptoms of long COVID, some Canadians with the condition say they are also noticing long-term impacts on their ability to smell, taste and hear. Dozens of Canadians reached out to CTVNews.ca to share what their experience with long COVID has been like.
-
Parents are not OK after 3 years of COVID and a brutal winter of children's respiratory illness
With children back in school and day care after the holidays, weary parents fear what illness awaits them next during this brutal respiratory virus season.
-
Union calls Halifax hospital emergency department 'revolving door' of staff
The union for health workers and nurses at a major Halifax hospital emergency department describes its staffing as a "revolving door" of junior and inexperienced employees.
Sci-Tech
-
Egypt says new ancient royal tomb unearthed in Luxor dates back to Pharaohs
Archaeologists unearthed an ancient tomb in the southern Egyptian city of Luxor, known for its treasures dating back to the Pharaohs, authorities said Saturday.
-
A rare green comet will soon approach Earth for first time in 50,000 years
A recently discovered green comet, whose last journey past Earth was tens of thousands of years ago, will make its next trip past our blue planet in the coming weeks.
-
Cyberattacks are happening more frequently, experts explain why
A wave of high-profile cyberattacks has recently hit hospitals, businesses and organizations in Ontario, including the LCBO this week and Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children and Scouts Canada in December.
Entertainment
-
'The Last of Us' anticipation is high -- why it could live up to the hype
'The Last of Us' is now widely recognized as one of the best video games of all time. Ten years after its release, the team behind the game is attempting to make a TV version and the expectations for HBO's take are high -- and the critical reception so far indicates that the series may live up to those expectations.
-
Prince Harry says memoir is about saving royals from themselves
Prince Harry has said he had enough material for two memoirs, but that he held back because he didn't think his father and brother would 'ever forgive' him.
-
Lisa Marie Presley carved her musical path as she bore Elvis' legacy
She was dubbed a 'rock princess,' but Lisa Marie Presley staked her own musical claim as a singer-songwriter, allowing her to express herself apart from -- but sometimes alongside -- her megastar father.
Business
-
Stores launch Lunar New Year sales during typically slow shopping season
When Madelyn Chung was growing up, just a handful of stores had Lunar New Year displays. Now she looks at the proliferation of Lunar New Year retail sales and marketing campaigns across Canada with a more critical eye.
-
Public transit struggling to lure back riders amid rising costs of living
Public transit systems across Canada are grappling with revenue shortfalls due to the COVID-19 pandemic and, in many cases, reduced ridership has been slower to rebound than anticipated.
-
Canada's Grocery Code of Conduct one step closer to being implemented
Canada is one step closer to creating a Grocery Code of Conduct in an effort to level the playing field for both producers and grocery stores.
Lifestyle
-
Gen Z has a new 'vintage' technology to obsess over
First, it was disposable cameras. Then it was low-rise jeans. Now, Gen-Z's latest 'vintage' obsession is the flip phone -- that mid-1990s-era phone that has suddenly become oh so popular with millennials.
-
Trust essential in work-from-home era, experts say, after 'time theft' ruling
Employers and work-from-home staff must tread a fine line between trust, monitoring and micromanaging, experts say, in the new age of remote employment.
-
Photographer captures 'serene' lynx for Canadian Geographic's 2022 Photos of the Year competition
Alan Poelman of Atikokan, Ont., is named Canadian Geographic's 2022 Photographer of the Year after capturing a photo of a lynx looking directly at the camera.
Sports
-
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin says he's home, 'heart is with' team at game against Miami Dolphins
Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who is still recovering after going into cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati two weeks ago, said he will be cheering from home Sunday during Buffalo’s wild-card playoff home game against the Miami Dolphins.
-
Three Canadians dress in top-of-the-table Arsenal-Chelsea women's clash
Chelsea rallied to tie Arsenal 1-1 with a late Sam Kerr goal Sunday in a top-of-the table clash in the English Barclays Women's Super League that saw three Canadians dress.
-
Kristoffersen wins World Cup slalom, completes Norway sweep
Henrik Kristoffersen raced through steady falling snow to win a World Cup slalom Sunday and give Norway a three-race weekend sweep.
Autos
-
Tesla cuts vehicle prices in bid to boost flagging demand
With its sales slowing and its stock price tumbling, Tesla Inc. slashed prices dramatically Friday on several versions of its electric vehicles, making some of its models eligible for a new federal tax credit that could help spur buyer interest.
-
Investors mock Elon Musk's bid to move Tesla buyout trial
Lawyers for Tesla shareholders suing the electric vehicle maker's CEO Elon Musk over a misleading tweet are urging a federal judge to reject the billionaire's request to move an upcoming trial to Texas from California.
-
Calgary vehicle owners can prevent catalytic converter theft with new engraving program
Vehicle owners can have the engraving done at any Kal Tire location across Calgary until the end of March.