Death toll rises to 38 in China landslide, 13 still missing
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescue workers recover a body in the aftermath of a landslide at Pingdi Village in Shuicheng County of Liupanshui City, southwestern China's Guizhou Province Wednesday, July 24, 2019. (Tao Liang/Xinhua via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, July 29, 2019 3:54AM EDT
BEIJING -- Search and rescue workers have found 38 bodies from a landslide that struck a village in China last week, with 13 other people still unaccounted for.
State broadcaster CCTV said Monday that the search operation was continuing.
The landslide buried 21 houses last Tuesday night in Shuicheng county in Guizhou province. Eleven people were rescued and treated at a hospital. Searchers have been using excavators to dig through the damaged area.
Another landslide earlier the same day left one dead and six missing at a highway construction site about 90 kilometres (55 miles) north in Guizhou province's Hezhang county.
Heavy seasonal rains have been battering southern China and caused extensive flooding and landslides.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Woman set to replace Puerto Rico's governor doesn't want job
- Trump steps up attack on black lawmaker, calls him 'racist'
- Death toll rises to 38 in China landslide, 13 still missing
- Doctor: Russian opposition leader may have been poisoned
- Attorney: Hunger-striking immigrants in the U.S. forced to hydrate by ICE