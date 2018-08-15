Death toll rises to 35 in Italy bridge collapse; 3 missing
Rescue teams work among the rubble of the collapsed Morandi highway bridge in Genoa, northern Italy, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. (Vigili Del Fuoco via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, August 15, 2018 4:12AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 15, 2018 4:57AM EDT
ROME - Rescue and recovery efforts continued through the night into the morning in Italy following the collapse of a highway bridge in Genoa, while authorities raised the death toll to 35 with three missing.
Rescuers searched through tons of concrete slabs and steel for survivors or bodies from the collapse a day earlier on the eve of Wednesday's summer Ferragosto holiday.
State radio Wednesday quoted the prefect's office confirming a death toll of 35 and denying some news reports that put it at 38.
About a dozen people remained hospitalized in serious condition.
What caused an 80-metre long stretch of highway to break off from the 45-metre high Morandi Bridge in the northwestern port city is under investigation. There had been proposals to upgrade the 1967 bridge.
From Genoa. Italian officials say they will tear the bridge down. And what then? pic.twitter.com/Hi4uKC1UNZ— Paul Workman (@PaulCTV) August 15, 2018
