Death toll rises to 25 as Dominican firefighters find more bodies in this week's explosion

Firefighters work next to destroyed vehicles after a powerful explosion in San Cristobal, Dominican Republic, Monday, Aug 14, 2023. (Jolivel Brito/Free Daily via AP) Firefighters work next to destroyed vehicles after a powerful explosion in San Cristobal, Dominican Republic, Monday, Aug 14, 2023. (Jolivel Brito/Free Daily via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social