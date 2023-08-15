Death toll rises to 11 in powerful explosion near the Dominican Republic's capital; 10 still missing

Firefighters put out a fire after a powerful explosion in San Cristobal, Dominican Republic, Monday, Aug 14, 2023. The Monday afternoon explosion killed at least three people and injured more than 30 others, authorities said. (Jolivel Brito/Diario Libre via AP) Firefighters put out a fire after a powerful explosion in San Cristobal, Dominican Republic, Monday, Aug 14, 2023. The Monday afternoon explosion killed at least three people and injured more than 30 others, authorities said. (Jolivel Brito/Diario Libre via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social