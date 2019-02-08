

The Associated Press





ISTANBUL -- Turkish rescue workers on Friday pulled out a 16-year-old boy from the rubble of an eight-story apartment building in Istanbul two days after it collapsed, Turkey's interior minister said.

The teenager was immediately hospitalized, Suleyman Soylu told reporters at the scene. There was no information on his condition.

His rescue raised the number of people who have been pulled out of the wreckage to 14. Eleven bodies were recovered.

The building, in Istanbul's mostly-residential Kartal district on the Asian side of the city, crashed down on Wednesday. The cause of the collapse was under investigation.

Friends and relatives waited near the wreckage for news of their missing loved ones as emergency teams, aided by sniffer dogs, worked around the clock to reach possible survivors.

Officials have not disclosed how many people are unaccounted for, and it is not clear if rescuers hope to find any more survivors.

The building had 14 apartments with 43 registered residents.