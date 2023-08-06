Death toll from train derailment in Pakistan rises to 30 with 90 others injured, officials say
A train derailed in southern Pakistan on Sunday, killing 30 people and injuring more than 90 others as rescue operations completed by early evening, officials said.
Ten cars of a Rawalpindi-bound train derailed and some overturned, near the Pakistani town of Nawabshah, trapping many passengers, said senior railway officer Mahmoodur Rehman Lakho.
Local television showed rescue teams extracting women, children and elderly passengers from damaged and overturned cars. Some of the injured were lying on the ground crying for help while locals gave out water and food. AP photos showed derailed train cars sprawled across or near the tracks.
Senior police officer Abid Baloch said from the scene of the accident that the rescue operation was complete: dozens of the injured had been brought to safety and the last flipped car cleared. He said women and children were among the dead and injured.
Expressing grief over the loss of life, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif prayed during a political gathering in Punjab for the souls of the departed and for the quick recovery of those injured.
"We all pray, may Allah grant a place in heaven to those who passed away and I wish quick recovery for the injured," he said.
Lakho, who is in charge of railways in the accident area, said rescue crews took injured passengers to the nearby People's Hospital in Nawabshah. He said the ill-fated Hazara Express was on its way from Karachi to Rawalpindi when 10 cars went off the tracks near the Sarhari railway station off Nawabshah.
Ihtesham Ali lost his family members and was looking for them in the chaotic situation.
"Seven members of my family and 22 from my neighbourhood were missing and so far we found only four of them, rest are still missing."
Mohsin Sayal, another senior railway officer, said train traffic was suspended on the main railway line as repair trains were dispatched to the scene. Sayal said alternative travel arrangements and medical care would be made available for the train's passengers.
All trains in both directions were held at the nearest stations till the tracks could be cleared, while all departures were delayed. Passengers at Karachi station complained that they were waiting in hope as railway authorities kept changing departure times.
Owais Iqbal, a Lahore bound passenger at Karachi railway station said: "Our train was to depart at 5 p.m. Now we have been told that it will leave at 8 p.m. It may even get later. We are waiting. We are suffering because of the poor railway system."
Minister for Railways Khwaja Saad Rafiq said the crash could be due to a mechanical fault or the result of sabotage. He said an investigation was underway.
He said that military and paramilitary troops along with rescue workers reached the scene and helped to rescue the trapped passengers. The most seriously injured passengers were transported to distant hospitals in military helicopters for better treatment.
Train crashes often happen on poorly maintained railways tracks in Pakistan, where colonial-era communications and signal systems haven't been modernized and safety standards are poor.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Toronto revokes park permit for Eritrean festival after violent protest
The City of Toronto has revoked the park permit for a weekend Eritrean festival after a protest turned violent, leaving nine people with physical injuries.
The ultimate in aviation luxury: Private terminal coming to world’s busiest airport in September
Imagine being able to take off from a major U.S. international airport on a commercial flight without stepping foot inside a clamorous, crowded and cavernous terminal. If you have enough coin, you don’t have to imagine it. You’ll actually be able to live it – at least at two large and frequently crowded U.S. airports.
'Barbie' makes a billion and breaks another record for female filmmakers
Greta Gerwig should be feeling closer to fine these days. In just three weeks in theatres, 'Barbie' is set to sail past US$1 billion in global ticket sales, breaking a record for female directors that was previously held by Patty Jenkins, who helmed 'Wonder Woman.'
Private island in B.C. lake on sale for half the price of an average home in Vancouver
For those dreaming of a more rustic way of life, there’s an entire island for sale at less than half the average price of a home in Vancouver.
Oregon drivers are now allowed to pump their own fuel after the state lifted a ban dating back to 1951
All gas stations in Oregon can now allow customers to pump their own gas under a new law signed Friday, lifting a ban on self-service in the state dating back to 1951.
U.S. loses to Sweden on penalty kicks in earliest Women's World Cup exit ever
The United States played its best game of this Women's World Cup and it's wasn't good enough to stop the two-time reigning champions from being eliminated from the tournament.
Delayed passengers growl after a bear escapes from the cargo hold of an Iraqi plane in Dubai
Iraq's prime minister has ordered an investigation into how a bear escaped from its crate aboard an Iraqi aircraft as it was due to depart from Dubai airport, leaving passengers disgruntled over the delay and causing a stir on social media.
Carbon tax ineffective in curbing fuel emissions, majority of Canadians say
Two-thirds of Canadians say now is a poor time to increase the price on carbon, with a majority saying they believe raising prices on gas is an ineffective approach for curbing fuel emissions.
Majority of Canadians blame climate change for extreme weather: Nanos
Canadians are twice as likely to attribute climate change as the cause of recent extreme weather events than natural variations of weather patterns, according to a new poll by Nanos Research for CTV News.
Canada
-
Toronto revokes park permit for Eritrean festival after violent protest
The City of Toronto has revoked the park permit for a weekend Eritrean festival after a protest turned violent, leaving nine people with physical injuries.
-
Canadians at World Scout Jamboree to stay at site as others leave due to heat wave in Korea
Canadians attending the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea will remain at the event site as thousands of British and American scouts have opted to leave due to a heat wave.
-
Police say man faces assault charge in alleged scuffle with P.E.I. cabinet minister
Charlottetown police say a 62-year-old man faces an assault charge in connection with a July 19 incident with a P.E.I. cabinet minister at the Confederation Centre of the Arts.
-
9 Canadians among hundreds ill at Scout event as heatwave hits South Korea
Hundreds of attendees, including nine Canadians, at the 25th World Scout Jamboree in South Korea have fallen ill as the country experiences an extended heat wave.
-
Cleanup underway after tornado hits Ottawa's south end
The cleanup is underway in Ottawa's south end after a tornado ripped through the area Thursday evening, damaging homes, properties and trees.
-
Swimmers warned about risks of floaties on open water as long weekend looms
Anyone heading out on the water this long weekend is being urged to leave their floaties on the shore.
World
-
As deadline arrives for Niger's junta to reinstate the president, citizens cheer and fear what's next
The deadline arrived Sunday for Niger's military junta to reinstate the country's ousted president, but the West Africa regional bloc that has threatened a military intervention faces prominent appeals to pursue more peaceful means.
-
Russia mounts a massive missile and drone attack against Ukraine following its retaliation promise
Moscow unleashed a massive missile and drone barrage on western Ukraine Sunday, following through on its promise to retaliate for a Ukrainian attack on a Russian tanker.
-
From high office to high security prison for ex-Pakistani PM Imran Khan after court sentencing
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan awoke Sunday as an inmate in a high-security prison after a court handed him a three-year sentence for corruption, a development that could end his future in politics.
-
Death toll from train derailment in Pakistan rises to 30 with 90 others injured, officials say
A train derailed in southern Pakistan on Sunday, killing 30 people and injuring more than 90 others as rescue operations completed by early evening, officials said.
-
Delayed passengers growl after a bear escapes from the cargo hold of an Iraqi plane in Dubai
Iraq's prime minister has ordered an investigation into how a bear escaped from its crate aboard an Iraqi aircraft as it was due to depart from Dubai airport, leaving passengers disgruntled over the delay and causing a stir on social media.
-
China releases TV documentary showcasing army's ability to attack Taiwan
China has released a new documentary about the army's preparation to attack Taiwan and showcasing soldiers pledging to give up their lives if needed as Beijing continues to ramp up its rhetoric against the self-ruled island.
Politics
-
Bill Blair says he oversaw culture change at Toronto police, not everyone agrees
National Defence Minister Bill Blair is raising eyebrows over comments he made about overseeing culture change at the Toronto Police Service while serving as chief.
-
Nagorno-Karabakh: Canada says Armenians face 'deteriorating humanitarian situation'
The Canadian government is again blaming Azerbaijan for escalating tensions in its Nagorno-Karabakh region, saying it is concerned about the 'deteriorating humanitarian situation' for Armenians living in that region.
-
Some federal parties resisting foreign interference probe looking beyond China: Singh
New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh says his party faces resistance to including countries other than China in the terms of reference for a public inquiry on foreign interference.
Health
-
U.S. FDA approves Biogen-Sage Therapeutics pill for postpartum depression
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday approved Biogen BIIB.O and Sage Therapeutics' SAGE.O oral pill to treat postpartum depression (PPD) in adults.
-
After decades of delays and broken promises, coal miners hail rule to slow rise of black lung
A half-century ago, the nation's top health experts urged the federal agency in charge of mine safety to adopt strict rules protecting miners from poisonous rock dust.
-
A cyberattack has disrupted hospitals and health care in several states
Hospitals and clinics in several states on Friday began the time-consuming process of recovering from a cyberattack that disrupted their computer systems, forcing some emergency rooms to shut down and ambulances to be diverted.
Sci-Tech
-
How you walk could shape the future of biometrics: experts
Canadians have been unlocking iPhones with their fingerprint since 2013 and are sometimes exposed to facial recognition software before boarding planes. But when it comes to biometric technology, two Canadian experts are researching what could be the future of biometric security: footsteps.
-
Researcher names recently discovered 500-million-year-old sea worm after ‘Dune’ monster
A University of Kansas paleontologist exploring an area known for its fossils recently uncovered a never-before-discovered ancient sea worm – and showed off her 'nerdy' side while naming it.
-
Musk says his cage fight with Zuckerberg will be streamed on X, formerly known as Twitter
Elon Musk says his potential in-person fight with Mark Zuckerberg would be streamed on his social media site X, formerly known as Twitter.
Entertainment
-
'Barbie' makes a billion and breaks another record for female filmmakers
Greta Gerwig should be feeling closer to fine these days. In just three weeks in theatres, 'Barbie' is set to sail past US$1 billion in global ticket sales, breaking a record for female directors that was previously held by Patty Jenkins, who helmed 'Wonder Woman.'
-
Researcher names recently discovered 500-million-year-old sea worm after ‘Dune’ monster
A University of Kansas paleontologist exploring an area known for its fossils recently uncovered a never-before-discovered ancient sea worm – and showed off her 'nerdy' side while naming it.
-
Opera singer David Daniels and his husband plead guilty to sexual assault
A renowned opera singer and his husband have pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting another singer in Houston.
Business
-
Federal government faces difficult tightrope as business groups seek labour changes after port strike
Business groups continued to call on the federal government to take action in the wake of the recently resolved British Columbia port workers dispute on Saturday, arguing Ottawa must ensure such a disruption never happens again.
-
The ultimate in aviation luxury: Private terminal coming to world’s busiest airport in September
Imagine being able to take off from a major U.S. international airport on a commercial flight without stepping foot inside a clamorous, crowded and cavernous terminal. If you have enough coin, you don’t have to imagine it. You’ll actually be able to live it – at least at two large and frequently crowded U.S. airports.
-
B.C. port workers approve new contract, formally ending long-running labour dispute
Unionized port workers in B.C. have voted in favour of a new contract negotiated with their employer, putting an end to months of uncertainty at the province's ports.
Lifestyle
-
Private island in B.C. lake on sale for half the price of an average home in Vancouver
For those dreaming of a more rustic way of life, there’s an entire island for sale at less than half the average price of a home in Vancouver.
-
Pooping, splooting, spitting: How wild animals beat the heat
Hottest day, hottest week, hottest month, and – increasingly likely – hottest year; 2023 has garnered unwanted records as the climate crisis escalates.
-
How being a 'grey rock' can protect you against narcissists
If you have that person in your life who drags you into their unending drama, games or conflicts, there may be an answer. Become a 'grey rock.'
Sports
-
U.S. loses to Sweden on penalty kicks in earliest Women's World Cup exit ever
The United States played its best game of this Women's World Cup and it's wasn't good enough to stop the two-time reigning champions from being eliminated from the tournament.
-
Penguins acquire 3-time Norris Trophy-winning defenceman Erik Karlsson in a trade with the Sharks
The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired Erik Karlsson in a blockbuster trade with the San Jose Sharks that also includes the Montreal Canadiens.
-
Simone Biles dazzles in her return from a 2-year layoff to dominate the U.S. Classic
Simone Biles soared in her return to competition following a two-year layoff.
Autos
-
Oregon drivers are now allowed to pump their own fuel after the state lifted a ban dating back to 1951
All gas stations in Oregon can now allow customers to pump their own gas under a new law signed Friday, lifting a ban on self-service in the state dating back to 1951.
-
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles in U.S., tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
Hyundai and Kia are telling the owners of nearly 92,000 vehicles in the U.S. to park them outside because an electronic controller in an oil pump can overheat and cause fires.
-
$480,000 Ferrari stolen from Mississauga, Ont. parking garage
A couple from Mississauga, Ont. says their rare Ferrari -- a model of which only 10 were ever made -- was stolen from their apartment building’s parking garage last week while they were on vacation.