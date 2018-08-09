Death toll from Greek forest fire rises to 93, victims named
Orthodox faithful attend a memorial service for the victims of a forest fire, inside a church at Mati village, east of Athens, Sunday, July 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, August 9, 2018 8:49AM EDT
ATHENS, Greece -- Greek authorities have released the names of those who died in the country's deadliest forest fire in decades, a list that includes several families.
The death toll from the July 23 fire at the seaside resort of Mati rose to 93 on Thursday, after a 78-year-old woman in intensive care died of her injuries. She's the 10th person to have died in the hospital from injuries sustained in the fire. Another 34 fire victims remain hospitalized, including six in intensive care.
More than half of those who died were over 60, the list revealed, including some who perished with their grandchildren. In all, 11 children died in the fire, including two sets of twin girls and a 6-month-old infant, the son of a firefighter called to duty that day.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Third earthquake shakes Indonesian island as death toll tops 300
- Arrest made in lemonade stand stickup, after US$17 taken at gunpoint
- Argentine Senate rejects legalizing elective abortion
- New Russia sanctions over poisoning of former spy, daughter
- Death toll from Greek forest fire rises to 93, victims named