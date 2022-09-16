Death toll from building collapse in Jordan climbs to 13

AMMAN, Jordan -

The death toll from the collapse of a four-storey building in Jordan's capital this week has climbed to 13, with rescuers still searching for a missing woman, the country's Public Security Directorate said on Friday.

It's not clear what caused the collapse on Tuesday of the building in Amman. Authorities have arrested the building's owner and two maintenance workers.

At least 10 people were injured, and an infant was rescued from the rubble earlier this week.

The building was located in Jabal al-Weibdeh, an older district of the Jordanian capital that is popular among wealthier residents and expatriates but also includes some poorer areas.

Jordan is a close Western ally that has long been seen as a bastion of stability in the volatile Middle East.