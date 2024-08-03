World

    • Death toll from bridge collapse in China's Shaanxi province raised to 38. Two dozen still missing

    In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a rescuer looks at the collapsed bridge as they conduct a search and rescue on a river in Zhashui County in Shangluo City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Saturday, July 20, 2024. (Zou Jingyi/Xinhua via AP) In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a rescuer looks at the collapsed bridge as they conduct a search and rescue on a river in Zhashui County in Shangluo City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Saturday, July 20, 2024. (Zou Jingyi/Xinhua via AP)
    Share
    BEIJING, China -

    The death toll has risen to 38 from the partial collapse of a highway bridge that plunged two dozen vehicles into a rushing river two weeks ago, China's state broadcaster CCTV reported Friday evening, while a separate tunnel collapse and landslides in southwestern Sichuan province in the early morning Saturday have killed at least two.

    The report said 24 people were still missing from the July 19 disaster in the province of Shaanxi in China's northwest. One person was saved.

    The area where the bridge on the Danning highway fell had experienced heavy rains in the preceding days.

    At least 25 cars fell into the river, according to CCTV, and teams have searched kilometers (miles) downstream looking for victims. A photo released by the Xinhua news agency shortly after the incident showed a section of the bridge snapped and folded at almost a 90-degree angle into the rushing brown water below.

    The river passes through a mountain valley and the waters are turbulent, the report said.

    In Sichuan province's Kangding city, heavy rains caused flash flooding and landslides on Saturday, sweeping away houses and killing two people. Twelve more are missing.

    A nearby highway bridge connecting two tunnels also collapsed. Rescuers have so far counted three vehicles missing, and one person has been rescued, while five are missing.

    The collapse has raised questions about the safety of China’s road and bridge infrastructure, which was built rapidly in recent decades. A similar highway collapse in May in Guangdong province killed 36 people.

    Rains intensified by climate change have caused a series of landslides and flooding across Asia. In China this week, 48 deaths were attributed to Typhoon Gaemi, which had weakened into a tropical storm when it reached the inland, southern province of Hunan.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Montreal hair salon caters to women with face or head coverings

    Imani Nadir says she looked high and low for a hairdresser when she moved to Montreal in 2022. Finally, after six months of making calls and sending emails, the 20-year-old came across Two Horses, a Montreal hair salon offering specialized services to women who wear face or head coverings.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News