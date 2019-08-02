Death of Robert F. Kennedy's granddaughter latest in long line of family tragedy
FILE - In this Oct. 15, 1966 black-and-white file photo, Sen Robert F. Kennedy, D-N.Y., and his wife Ethel Kennedy pose with eight of their nine children on the lawn of their home at McLean, Va. From right are: Kathleen; Joseph; Robert Jr.; David; Mary Courtney; Michael; Kerry; and Christopher. (AP Photo, File)
Published Friday, August 2, 2019 10:44AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 2, 2019 10:48AM EDT
The Kennedy family’s political dynasty is one of the most well-known names in U.S. politics, overshadowed by the long line of tragic fatalities that had plagued them over the decades, from assassinations to accidents.
August 1, 2019 – Saoirse Kennedy Hill
The granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy died on Thursday after a suspected overdose at the Kennedy family compound in the Cape Cod area of Massachusetts. The family released a statement saying their “hearts are shattered by the loss” of the 22-year-old.
May 16, 2012 – Mary Richardson Kennedy
Mary Richardson Kennedy, an interior designer, architect and philanthropist and estranged wife of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., dies by suicide in her home in New York. (Image: AP/Peter Kramer, File)
September 16, 2011 – Kara Kennedy
Kara Kennedy, the eldest of the three children of U.S. Senator Ted Kennedy, and niece of President John F. Kennedy and Senator Robert F. Kennedy, dies from a heart attack while working out in Washington, D.C. She had previously been diagnosed with lung cancer in 2002, but was said to be in remission just one year later. (Image: AP/ Steven Senne, File)
July 16, 1999 – John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette Kennedy
John F. Kennedy Jr., his wife Carolyn Bessette Kennedy and his sister-in-law Lauren Bessette all died after their plane, which was piloted by Kennedy Jr., crashed into the Atlantic at night. The bodies were recovered days later, and the National Transportation Safety Board determined the probable cause of the crash was pilot error. (Image: AP Photo/ Mitch Jacobson)
December 31, 1997 – Michael LeMoyne Kennedy
The sixth child of Robert F. Kennedy and Ethel Skakel, he died in a skiing accident in Aspen, Colorado, after reportedly playing football while on skis and not wearing safety equipment.
April 25, 1984 – David A. Kennedy
The fourth child of Robert F. Kennedy and Ethel Skakel, he died from an overdose of cocaine and other narcotics in Palm Beach, Fla.
June 5, 1968 – Robert F. Kennedy
U.S. Senator Robert. F. Kennedy was assassinated after giving a speech at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles after winning the California Democratic primary. He was shot several times by Sirhan Sirhan, who is serving a life sentence in San Diego. (Image: Richard Drew/ Pasadena Star News via AP)
November 22, 1963 - John F. Kennedy
U.S. President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas, Tex., by Lee Harvey Oswald while travelling in a presidential motorcade. (Image: AP Photo, William J Smith, File.)
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- U.S.-Russia arms control treaty dies; U.S. to test new weapon
- Quake hits off Indonesia coast; no initial report of damage
- Trump pledges to end AIDS epidemic, cure childhood cancer 'very shortly'
- German customs seize 4.5 tons of cocaine, worth $1.1 billion
- Puerto Rico still unsure who'll be governor within hours