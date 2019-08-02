The Kennedy family’s political dynasty is one of the most well-known names in U.S. politics, overshadowed by the long line of tragic fatalities that had plagued them over the decades, from assassinations to accidents.

August 1, 2019 – Saoirse Kennedy Hill

The granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy died on Thursday after a suspected overdose at the Kennedy family compound in the Cape Cod area of Massachusetts. The family released a statement saying their “hearts are shattered by the loss” of the 22-year-old.

May 16, 2012 – Mary Richardson Kennedy

Mary Richardson Kennedy, an interior designer, architect and philanthropist and estranged wife of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., dies by suicide in her home in New York. (Image: AP/Peter Kramer, File)

September 16, 2011 – Kara Kennedy