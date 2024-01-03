Deadly blast in Iran looks like 'a terrorist attack,' possibly ISIS: senior U.S. official

WASHINGTON -

Two explosions that killed nearly 100 people and wounded scores at a ceremony in Iran on Wednesday looked like a "terrorist attack" of the kind ISIS has been responsible for in the past, a senior Biden administration official said on Wednesday.

The official, speaking to reporters, said "it does look like a terrorist attack, the type of thing we've seen ISIS do in the past, and as far as we are aware that is kind of, I think, our going assumption at the moment."

The ceremony was to commemorate commander Qassem Soleimani who was killed by a U.S. drone in 2020 ordered by then-President Donald Trump. No one claimed responsibility for the blasts.