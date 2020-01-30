TORONTO -- A Florida daycare has fired one of its employees after a mother discovered a note written in marker on her toddler’s stomach.

On Monday afternoon, Heather Chisum said she was shocked to discover a pointed message scrawled in black ink on her 18-month-year-old son’s stomach as she was changing his diaper.

The note read: “Mom I’m out of diapers pls read my report.”

“Immediately I was upset. I didn’t know what to do. I called family and said ‘Is this something I should be upset about? Am I overreacting?’ They told me I wasn’t,” Chisum told local broadcaster WINK News on Tuesday.

Chisum explained in a Facebook post Monday that every day the Sanibel Island daycare leaves a daily report in her son Milo’s lunch box. The report tells her about his mood that day, when they changed his diapers, and if he needs more diapers and wipes.

Chisum admitted that she had failed to read the report from the previous day that notified her Milo needed more diapers.

“I’m a single mom with a full time job and two very young children. SUE ME FOR NOT READING THE REPORT EVERY SINGLE DAY,” she wrote.

However, the mother also said she never received a call, text, or email from the Children’s Education Center of the Islands about the diapers. What’s more, she said daycare staff never asked her in person to bring in more diapers when she saw them at drop off and pick up that week.

“A simple, ‘Hey Heather, your son needs diapers maybe you missed the report’ would have done the trick. From any of the many teachers there I see daily,” she said.

Chisum shared the experience on Facebook to gauge others’ reactions in order to determine if she was overreacting.

In response, the post received more than 24,000 reactions, 32,000 shares, and 280 comments with the majority of users expressing outrage and criticizing the daycare worker’s actions.

“I don’t even have kids and I think this is absolutely insane,” one commenter wrote.

“This is completely unacceptable. I'm sorry this happened to him. You should report this,” another person said.

Chisum said she was comforted by the reactions she received online.

“It wasn’t right what happened and it’s nice to know that I’m not the only one who thought that,” she said.

Chisum said this is the second time someone from the daycare has written a message on her son, but this time it was larger.

So much so that Chisum said she was still having trouble scrubbing the note off her son’s body a day after the incident.

“I’ve given him two showers and scrubbed his stomach and it’s not coming off,” she told WINK News on Tuesday.

Cindy DeCosta, the executive director of the Children’s Education Center of the Islands, apologized for what she called a “breach of our professional ethics.”

“We are terribly sorry for the distress it has caused the family involved as well as all of our families,” the statement read. “We are reviewing protocols already in place to ensure that nothing like this occurs again.”

DeCosta added that the employee who wrote on Chisum’s son has been removed from the school.