Day 16 of the Israel-Hamas war: Israel's PM warns Hezbollah over entering war
Israeli warplanes have struck targets across the Gaza Strip as well as two airports in Syria and a mosque in the occupied West Bank allegedly used by militants, while a second convoy of humanitarian aid reportedly began crossing into Gaza from Egypt on Sunday afternoon.
Israel's military spokesman said the country is stepping up its attacks, and there are growing expectations of a ground offensive.
The war, now in its 16th day, is the deadliest of five Gaza wars for both sides. The Palestinian Health Ministry said Sunday that the death toll in Gaza had reached at least 4,651 people, with another 14,254 people wounded in the besieged territory.
The ministry said 90 Palestinians were also killed in violence and Israeli raids in the occupied West Bank since Hamas militants stormed into Israel on Oct. 7. More than 1,650 others were wounded, it added.
More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, mostly in the initial Hamas attack. In addition, 203 people were believed captured by Hamas during the incursion and taken into Gaza, the Israeli military has said.
Here's what's happening in the latest Israel-Hamas war:
ISRAELI PRIME MINISTER WARNS HEZBOLLAH TO STAY OUT OF WAR
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited troops stationed near the border with Lebanon, where the Israeli army and Iran-backed Hezbollah militants also have traded fire during the Hamas-Israel war.
A top official with Hezbollah vowed Saturday that Israel would pay a high price whenever it starts a ground offensive in the Gaza Strip and said Saturday that his militant group based in Lebanon already is "in the heart of the battle."
Speaking to troops in the north on Sunday, Netanyahu said Israel would react more fiercely than it did during its short 2006 war with Hezbollah, which is based in Lebanon.
"If Hezbollah decides to enter the war, it will miss the Second Lebanon War. It will make the mistake of its life. We will cripple it with a force it cannot even imagine and the consequences for it and the Lebanese state are devastating," the Israeli leader said.
UN SAYS NO 2ND CONVOY ENTERED GAZA, DESPITE REPORT
Egypt's state-run media reported that 17 aid trucks were crossing into Gaza on Sunday, but the United Nations said no trucks had crossed.
"Until now, there is no convoy," said Juliette Touma, spokeswoman for UN agency for Palestinian refugees.
On Saturday, 20 trucks entered in the first shipment into the territory since Israel imposed a complete siege two weeks ago.
Associated Press journalists saw seven fuel trucks head into Gaza, but Touma and the Israeli military said those trucks were taking fuel that had been stored on the Gaza side of the crossing deeper into the territory, and that no fuel had entered from Egypt.
UNRWA SAYS THERE WILL BE NO HUMANITARIAN RESPONSE WITHOUT FUEL
AMMAN, Jordan -- The UN agency for Palestinian refugees says it will run out of fuel in Gaza in three days.
"Without fuel, there will be no water, no functioning hospitals and bakeries. Without fuel, aid will not reach many civilians in desperate need. Without fuel, there will be no humanitarian assistance," Philippe Lazzarini, the UNRWA Commissioner General, said in a statement Sunday.
Although a first delivery of aid was allowed to cross into Gaza from Egypt on Saturday, it did not include any fuel.
"Without fuel, we will fail the people of Gaza whose needs are growing by the hour, under our watch. This cannot and should not happen," Lazzarini said.
He called on "all parties and those with influence" to allow fuel into Gaza immediately, while ensuring that it is only used for humanitarian purposes.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF PREGNANT WOMEN IN GAZA ARE IN DANGER, AID WORKERS SAY
Thousands of pregnant women in the Gaza Strip who are expected to give birth this month are in grave danger because they are not able to reach a medical facility to deliver, an aid agency says.
Guillemette Thomas, medical coordinator for Doctors Without Borders in the Palestinian territories, said women have already given birth in UNRWA schools that have turned into shelters housing tens of thousands of displaced people.
"These women are in danger and the babies are in danger right now," she said. "That's a really critical situation."
According to the UN population fund, there are 50,000 pregnant women in Gaza. Some 5,500 of them are due to give birth in the coming month, meaning 166 births per day, the UN agency said.
Earlier Sunday the UN health agency said that at least 130 premature babies are at "grave risk" because of a lack of fuel at Gaza hospitals. Thomas said some of them could die within hours.
UN HUMANITARIAN CHIEF UNSURE WHEN MORE AID WILL ENTER GAZA
CAIRO -- The United Nations humanitarian chief says it's unclear whether more aid will enter Gaza on Sunday.
"We had hoped for more today," Martin Griffiths told Sky News. "I'm not sure we're going to get it. We're deep in negotiation at the moment with the Israelis, the Egyptians, with a huge amount of help, by the way, from the United States.
Griffiths said the trucks that entered on Saturday were "a very good start but it's nowhere near enough."
He said the main sticking point was the inspection regime for the trucks coming in.
He said it should be "efficient, quick, hopefully random, hopefully light."
"If they don't go today, we certainly expect, assume and plan for trucks to move in tomorrow," Griffiths said.
AID ORGANIZATIONS WARN OF RISK TO PREMATURE BABIES FROM FUEL SHORTAGE
CAIRO -- At least 130 premature babies are at "grave risk" because of lack of fuel at Gaza hospitals, the UN health agency said Sunday.
The babies are being cared for at six neonatal units, according to Medical Aid for Palestinians, an aid group working in Gaza. Doctors have warned that the babies are in imminent danger if fuel does not reach hospitals soon.
In a statement to The Associated Press, the World Health Organization called for "immediate and sustained" access of fuel into Gaza to keep health facilities operating.
Melanie Ward, chief executive of Medical Aid for Palestinians, urged world leaders to press Israel to allow the delivery of fuel to Gaza.
"The world cannot simply look on as these babies are killed by the siege on Gaza. ... A failure to act is to sentence these babies to death," she said.
Hospitals in Gaza have been struggling with the large number of wounded from the ongoing war between Israel and Palestinian militants which was triggered by an unprecedented Hamas attack on Israel on Oct. 7.
Dr. Ghassan Abu Sitta, a plastic and reconstructive surgeon working with Doctors without Borders in Shifa hospital, said the hospital's generators "are cutting out more regularly now than before."
He said hospitals in the territory are facing severe shortages of medical supplies, including bandages, medication and other supplies.
"You can imagine the amount 14,000 severely wounded patients would consume," he told the AP.
'HEARTBREAKING' LIFE-OR-DEATH DECISIONS FOR GAZA'S DOCTORS
KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip -- Hospitals across the Gaza Strip are scrounging for fuel stocks to keep the lights on in critical wards and continue to save the lives of the relentless stream of wounded patients.
Serious shortages in other supplies, including ventilators, are forcing medical teams to prioritize the lives of those who can be saved for certain over severe cases that require complex care, said Dr. Mohammed Qandeel, who works in the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis.
"It's heartbreaking," he told The Associated Press. "Every day, if we receive 10 severely injured patients, we have to manage with maybe three or five ICU beds available. We have to choose who must face death, or manage them in regular wards or do some limited care because we think as a medical team, between two patients in a life-threatening situation, we have to give the ventilator to the patient who has a higher chance of improving in 24 hours."
Many departments in the hospital are plunged in darkness as medical staff allow electricity only in critical departments where patients risk death without it. On Friday the hospital was on its last stock of fuel, but managed to get another tank from UNRWA's existing stock on Saturday, said Qandeel. "This amount should last for three to five days," he said.
The World Health Organization says Gaza's Health Ministry is reporting that its daily use of medical consumables during the war is equivalent to its monthly consumption before the war. The report said "an imminent public health catastrophe looms" in the setting of mass displacement, overcrowding of shelters and damage to the water and sanitation infrastructure.
BODIES OF 3 NEPALI STUDENTS REPATRIATED
KATHMANDU -- Nepal has repatriated the bodies of three of 10 Nepali students who were killed during the Hamas attack in Israel two weeks ago.
Nepal's Foreign Minister Narayan Prakash Saud and Israeli Ambassador Hanan Goder received the bodies at Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport. The bodies will be flown to the students' home district of Kailai.
Another body of a Nepali student is expected to be flown to Kathmandu later Sunday. One Nepalese student is missing and believed to be held captive by Hamas, officials said.
Israeli authorities have so far handed over four bodies to the Nepalese Embassy in Tel Aviv. They are in the process of identifying the remaining six bodies, a statement from the embassy said. More than 200 Nepalese nationals returned home from Israel on Oct. 13. As many as 265 Nepali students were in Israel attending a program launched by the Israeli government.
INDIA SENDS MEDICAL AID AND RELIEF SUPPLIES TO PALESTINIANS
NEW DELHI -- India on Sunday sent nearly 6.5 tonnes of medical aid and 32 tonnes of disaster relief supplies to Palestinians.An Indian air force plane carrying the materials left New Delhi for Egypt's El-Arish airport, said Arindam Bagchi, an External Affairs Ministry spokesman. The aid includes essential life-saving medicines, surgical items, tents, sleeping bags, tarps and water purification tablets among other items, he said.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed condolences and sympathy for those killed and wounded as a result of the attacks in Israel and said that Indian people stand in solidarity with Israel. India has reiterated its position in favor of direct negotiations for establishing a two-state solution.
SYRIAN MEDIA REPORTS ISRAELI AIRSTRIKES HIT AIRPORTS IN DAMASCUS AND ALEPPO
Syrian state media reported that Israeli airstrikes early Sunday targeted the international airports of the Syrian capital Damascus and the northern city of Aleppo, killing one person. The runways were damaged and put out of service.
The attack is the second this month on the Damascus International airport and the third on Aleppo's airport as tensions increases in the Middle East over the Israel-Hamas war.
Syrian state media quoted an unnamed military official as saying the airports were struck by the Israeli military from the Mediterranean to the west and from Syria's Israeli-occupied Golan Heights in the south. It said one employee was killed and another wounded in Damascus in addition to material damage.
The Israeli military had no immediate comment.
Since the war between Israel and Hamas started on Oct. 7, Israel has carried out several strikes in Syria including one on the Damascus airport and two on Aleppo's airport putting them out of service.
Flights were directed in the past to an international airport in the coastal province of Latakia.
Israel has targeted airports and sea ports in the government-held parts of Syria in an apparent attempt to prevent arms shipments from Iran to militant groups backed by Tehran, including Lebanon's Hezbollah.
Thousands of Iran-backed fighters from around the region joined Syria's 12-year conflict helping tip the balance in favor of President Bashar Assad's forces.
Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years, including attacks on the Damascus and Aleppo airports, but rarely acknowledges or discusses the operations.
PALESTINIAN HEALTH MINISTRY SAYS ISRAELI FORCES KILLED FOUR EARLY SUNDAY IN WEST BANK
The Palestinian Health Ministry in the occupied West Bank said at least four people were killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank early Sunday.
The ministry said two were killed in the Jenin refugee camp, which includes the Al-Ansar mosque where Israel's military said it launched an airstrike. The two fatalities have yet to be identified. It also said Israeli forces shot and killed two men in northern cities of the West Bank: a 19-year-old in Tubas and a 26-year-old in Nablus.
Sunday's fatalities brought the death toll in the West Bank to 89 Palestinians since the latest Israel-Hamas war broke out on Oct. 7, according to the Health Ministry.
Alberta allowed to leave CPP, but would be a 'one-way ticket': employment minister
Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault says while Alberta is legally allowed to withdraw from the Canada Pension Plan, doing so would be a 'one way ticket,' with no chance of return.
Federal leaders mark anniversary 9 years after Parliament Hill attack
Federal leaders marked the ninth anniversary Sunday of the Parliament Hill attack that left a Canadian reservist dead. They also remembered the death of another Armed Forces member that occurred in a separate attack two days earlier.
St. Lawrence Seaway shut down as workers go on strike
The St. Lawrence Seaway has shut down as hundreds of workers walked off the job Sunday.
EVs are getting easier to find -- but with price tags out of reach for many Canadians
Canada's electric vehicle market keeps getting bigger, but that's not necessarily good news for consumers -- or the environment. Manufacturers are leaning heavily on electrified SUVs, trucks and large cars that mean high prices and profits for the automakers.
Avoid non-essential travel to these Caribbean islands due to natural disaster risk: Canadian officials
Friday morning the Canadian government issued a non-essential travel advisory to portions of the Caribbean due to risk of natural disaster.
Manhunt continues for Nashville police chief's son suspected in shooting of 2 Tennessee officers
Police in Tennessee were searching Sunday for the estranged son of Nashville's police chief as the suspect in the shooting of two police officers outside a Dollar General store.
York University threatens to revoke student unions' status over Israel-Hamas statements
York University has issued a warning: if the institution’s student unions do not recant or sufficiently defend their collective statement on the Israel-Hamas conflict, they will risk losing their relationship with the university.
-
Federal leaders mark anniversary 9 years after Parliament Hill attack
Federal leaders marked the ninth anniversary Sunday of the Parliament Hill attack that left a Canadian reservist dead. They also remembered the death of another Armed Forces member that occurred in a separate attack two days earlier.
-
York University threatens to revoke student unions' status over Israel-Hamas statements
York University has issued a warning: if the institution’s student unions do not recant or sufficiently defend their collective statement on the Israel-Hamas conflict, they will risk losing their relationship with the university.
-
Kingston, Ont. police say 18-year-old arrested after driver nearly strikes pedestrians at pro-Israel rally
Kingston police say an 18-year-old man is facing charges following an alleged hate-motivated incident last week at a pro-Israel rally in the city.
-
After 100 days as Toronto's mayor, Olivia Chow is still flying high. Here's what lies ahead
It’s been a busy few months for Mayor Olivia Chow. Now 100 days in (as of this week), she’s managed to get more done than many critics thought she could.
-
Canadian trapped in Gaza says first load of aid barely helping humanitarian crisis
Mahmoud Nasser says finding a sip of water in Gaza continues to be a life and death mission for many, even though truckloads of key supplies began rolling back into the enclave on Saturday for the first time since the start of the latest Israel-Hamas war.
-
-
DEVELOPING
-
Manhunt continues for Nashville police chief's son suspected in shooting of 2 Tennessee officers
Police in Tennessee were searching Sunday for the estranged son of Nashville's police chief as the suspect in the shooting of two police officers outside a Dollar General store.
-
Restricted rights put Afghan women and girls in a 'deadly situation' during quakes, UN official says
Women and girls are in a 'not only difficult ... but deadly' situation following recent earthquakes in Afghanistan because of the humanitarian and civil rights crises in the country since the Taliban seized power, a UN official said Sunday.
-
5.2 magnitude earthquake in Nepal damages dozens of homes, causes a landslide
A 5.2 magnitude earthquake and some aftershocks damaged nearly two dozen houses in the hilly Dhading district near Nepal's capital Sunday, an official said.
-
German leaders voice outrage and thousands rally in Berlin in reaction to rising antisemitism
Germany's chancellor and president strongly denounced a rise in antisemitism in Germany in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war in separate appearances Sunday that stressed the same idea that it is unacceptable for such hatred to flourish in the nation that perpetrated the Holocaust.
-
-
Alberta allowed to leave CPP, but would be a 'one-way ticket': employment minister
Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault says while Alberta is legally allowed to withdraw from the Canada Pension Plan, doing so would be a 'one way ticket,' with no chance of return.
-
Canada has 'high degree of confidence' Israel didn't strike hospital in Gaza: Blair
Defence Minister Bill Blair says that after an independent review by the Canadian military, Ottawa has a "high degree of confidence" that Israel did not strike the al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City on Tuesday.
-
Federal leaders mark anniversary 9 years after Parliament Hill attack
Federal leaders marked the ninth anniversary Sunday of the Parliament Hill attack that left a Canadian reservist dead. They also remembered the death of another Armed Forces member that occurred in a separate attack two days earlier.
-
More than 1.3M Canadians left emergency rooms without being seen in 2022-2023: new data
Over 1.3 million Canadians left emergency rooms, according to new data obtained by CTV News, showing a 34 per cent increase in patients abandoning the wait for care over a year ago.
-
'An embarrassment to the health-care system': Nurses reveal issues they see on the job
New data shows that errors are growing in Canadian hospitals, as one in 17 hospitalizations from March 2022 to March 2023 involved a patient experiencing harm, according to a new report..
-
1 in 3 Canadians don't know the difference between heart attack and cardiac arrest, poll finds
According to a new poll, one in three Canadians do not understand the difference between cardiac arrest and a heart attack, or the different signs of a heart attack in women compared to men.
-
Canadians can watch a 'beautiful' meteor shower this weekend
Canadians will be able to see the Orionid meteor shower this weekend, according to NASA, as Earth travels through Halley's Comet's debris field.
-
India conducts space flight test ahead of planned mission to take astronauts into space in 2025
India successfully carried out Saturday the first of a series of key test flights after overcoming a technical glitch ahead of its planned mission to take astronauts into space by 2025, the space agency said.
-
U.S. is receiving dozens of UFO reports a month, senior Pentagon official tells CNN
The U.S. government is receiving dozens of reports of unidentified anomalous phenomena, more commonly known as UFOs, each month, according to the director of the office established to investigate the incidents.
-
Move over Jimmy Kimmel, it's now the LA Bowl Hosted by Gronk
The LA Bowl announced on Saturday that Rob Gronkowski has signed a multiyear agreement to partner with the college football postseason game. LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk will take place at SoFi Stadium on Dec. 16 and match teams from the Mountain West and Pac-12 conferences.
-
Denver wants case against Marlon Wayans stemming from luggage dispute dismissed
Denver prosecutors asked a judge on Friday to dismiss a case against Marlon Wayans stemming from a luggage dispute with an airline employee who the actor and comedian said targeted him because of his race.
-
Movie reviews: Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' is a classically made slow-burn crime story
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'Killers of the Flower Moon,' 'Anatomy of a Fall,' 'The Pigeon Tunnel' and 'Dicks: The Musical.'
-
St. Lawrence Seaway shut down as workers go on strike
The St. Lawrence Seaway has shut down as hundreds of workers walked off the job Sunday.
-
EVs are getting easier to find -- but with price tags out of reach for many Canadians
Canada's electric vehicle market keeps getting bigger, but that's not necessarily good news for consumers -- or the environment. Manufacturers are leaning heavily on electrified SUVs, trucks and large cars that mean high prices and profits for the automakers.
-
CEO of a prominent tech conference resigns amid backlash for public statements over Israel-Hamas war
Paddy Cosgrave, the chief executive officer of a prominent European tech conference called Web Summit, resigned from his role on Saturday amid backlash for his public statements that suggested Israel was committing war crimes.
-
Toronto neighbourhood named one of the 'coolest' in the world
A downtown Toronto neighbourhood was listed as one of the “coolest” neighbourhoods in the world, according to a recently released survey.
-
Stranded on the Eiffel Tower, a couple decide to wed, with an AP reporter there to tell the story
Police arrested a man climbing Thursday on the Eiffel Tower, leading to visitors being temporarily stranded at the summit -- including a reporter for The Associated Press and a Washington, D.C., couple who decided during the wait to get married.
-
The three-year cruise has been postponed because it still doesn’t have a ship
With less than two weeks to go before the scheduled departure date, Life at Sea cruises is navigating choppy waters – as it still doesn't have a ship.
-
Soccer fans flock to Old Trafford to pay tribute to Bobby Charlton following his death at age 86
Old Trafford was a scene of mourning and commemoration Sunday as soccer fans of Manchester United and other teams flocked to the storied stadium to pay tribute to Bobby Charlton following his death at the age of 86.
-
Toronto teen Fay De Fazio Ebert wins Pan Am skateboarding gold
Fay De Fazio Ebert has won a Pan American Games gold medal in women's park skateboarding.
-
Tributes pour in for Sinclair in wake of plans to retire from international game
Tributes were quick to pour in Friday after news broke that Canada captain Christine Sinclair is retiring from international football at the end of the year.
-
EVs are getting easier to find -- but with price tags out of reach for many Canadians
Canada's electric vehicle market keeps getting bigger, but that's not necessarily good news for consumers -- or the environment. Manufacturers are leaning heavily on electrified SUVs, trucks and large cars that mean high prices and profits for the automakers.
-
U.S. autoworkers' union boss says strikes will continue in bid for better offers from companies
United Auto Workers president Shawn Fain said Friday that while Detroit's automakers have increased their wage and benefit offers, he believes the union can gain more if it holds out longer in contract talks.
-
Report: Young driver fatality rates have fallen sharply in the U.S., helped by education, technology
Crash and fatality rates among drivers under 21 have fallen dramatically in the U.S. during the past 20 years, a new report says, while noting young drivers are still the riskiest group behind the wheel.