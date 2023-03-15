Dash cam captures motorcyclist flipping over hood of car after crash at an Australian intersection

A motorcyclist is lucky to have only minor injuries after a crash that sent him flipping over the hood of a car in an intersection in Australia.

Dramatic dash-camera video of the incident shows the motorcyclist slamming into a vehicle that was making a right turn in the Melbourne suburb of Camberwell on Feb. 22.

Nick Tang, the driver who owns the dash camera that recorded the video, told Storyful that debris from the crash damaged the lower front panel of his car. He got out of his car to see if the biker or the driver needed help a few minutes later.

"[I] didn't know what to do and didn’t expect to witness that on a regular day at work. I felt like I was witnessing a Hollywood extreme action movie scene in person," he said. "I have never seen anything like this before in my whole life."

Camberwell Police say the motorcyclist sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

