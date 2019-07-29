

CTVNews.ca Staff





A drug dealer who claimed to have conducted thousands of transactions on the dark web has forfeited more than US$4 million after pleading guilty to conspiring to distribute opiates online.

Richard Castro, 36, pleaded guilty earlier this week to money laundering and to participating in a conspiracy to distribute carfentanil, fentanyl, and phenyl fentanyl and forfeited US$4,156,198.18 as part of his plea agreement.

The Department of Justice says the Windermere, Fla. man used a variety of usernames for his operation -- primarily a variation of the moniker “Chemsusa” -- and boasted online that he had completed more than 3,200 transactions of illicit drugs on the dark web.

“Castro thought he could hide behind the anonymity of the internet, and use online pseudonyms to deal drugs,” Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman said in a news release. “Thanks to our law enforcement partners, ‘Chems_usa’ is now in U.S. prison.”

Officers were able to track Castro down in June 2018 after “Chemsusa” indicated he would soon bring his operation off the dark web and would only accept purchases made through an encrypted email. An undercover officer was granted access to the email address after paying an introductory fee and was able to locate Castro after placing orders with him.

Officers say Castro was typically paid through Bitcoin and laundered the money by funneling it through Bitcoin wallets. He also bought approximately 100 quadrillion Zimbabwe bank notes, a discontinued currency that equates to less than US$4.

Castro is scheduled for sentencing on Oct. 25 and could face up to life in prison