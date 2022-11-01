Danish leader quits in bid to form new Cabinet despite win

People pass by election campaign posters in Copenhagen, Denmark, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, ahead of the general elections on Nov. 1, 2022. Denmark's election on Tuesday is expected to change its political landscape, with new parties hoping to enter parliament and others seeing their support dwindle. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) People pass by election campaign posters in Copenhagen, Denmark, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, ahead of the general elections on Nov. 1, 2022. Denmark's election on Tuesday is expected to change its political landscape, with new parties hoping to enter parliament and others seeing their support dwindle. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

5 things to know for Wednesday, November 2, 2022

A look at why Russia pulling out from the Ukraine grain deal might impact prices in Canada, a Canadian man was taken into custody after allegedly killing a Mexican police officer, and the Emergencies Act inquiry hears directly from 'Freedom Convoy' organizers. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social