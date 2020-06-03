TORONTO -- Amid protests across the United States over the death of George Floyd, a touching video of his young daughter paying tribute to him is being widely shared online.

‘Daddy changed the world,’ she said in the video posted to Instagram on Tuesday.

In the video, a smiling Gianna is seen sitting on the shoulders of former NBA player Stephen Jackson. Jackson, who posted the video, is a longtime friend of Floyd’s.

Read more: Minneapolis cop who knelt on handcuffed black man charged with murder

"That’s right GiGi, 'Daddy changed the world," reads the caption. "George Floyd, the name of change.”

Floyd was killed during an arrest in Minnesota on May 25, after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes. His death sparked demonstrations across the U.S. over police brutality and injustice against members of the black community.

During a press conference in Minneapolis Tuesday, Gianna’s mother, Roxie Washington, spoke publicly for the first time since Floyd’s death.

"I don't have a lot to say, because I can't get my words together right now," she said at Minneapolis City Hall. "But I wanted everybody to know that this is what those officers took.”

In a tearful, short statement, she reinforced the fact that her daughter no longer has a dad.

"He will never see her grow up, graduate – he will never walk her down the aisle," said Washington. "If there's a problem she's having and she needs her dad, she does not have that anymore."