TORONTO -- Dramatic video from Florida shows a group of Good Samaritans coming to the rescue of a woman after she suffered an epileptic seizure while driving and crashed into a canal.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue in Boca Raton, Fla., reported that one patient was transported to hospital after the vehicle drove into the canal on Sunday.

Shawn Turner and his son were driving in the area when the spotted the white car slowly sinking in the canal. Turner’s son recorded the video while his father jumped in the canal to try to save the driver.

A dramatic video of the incident, posted to Turner’s Facebook page, shows Turner reaching into the white vehicle, before yelling back to his son: “She’s out cold!”

Soon after, other bystanders also jump into the water while Turner hops into the car through the passenger-side window. It’s then when the car begins to sink more quickly.

“Dad, get out,” someone on shore can be heard yelling.

The video then cuts away as the driver can be seen partially outside the vehicle, while rescuers call for a knife to cut her seatbelt.

Local NBC affiliate WPTV identified the woman in the vehicle as Molly Pedrone, who told the news station that she’s suffered from seizures for 13 years, but this one came unexpectedly.

She is recovering in hospital, but is expected to be fine.

"I’m so thankful for Shawn’s help and the help lot the other bystanders," Pedrone told WPTV. "I can’t fathom what it would’ve been like without them.