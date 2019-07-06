A Milwaukee man accused of killing his five-year-old son over a piece of cheesecake has been denied bail to attend his funeral.

Travis Stackhouse allegedly hit his son with a closed fist because he was upset the boy was eating his Father’s Day cheesecake, a court heard Friday.

Stackhouse was there for a bail hearing where he requested a reduction to his US$100,000 bail so he could attend his son’s funeral.

“Whether he is responsible or is not responsible for his son's death, he is still a grieving father regardless," defence attorney Lori Ann Kuehn argued.

The unnamed child was found dead at his home on June 22, according to Milwaukee Police Department Det. Matthew Bell.

Stackhouse allegedly claimed the child fell down the stairs, but a sibling told police otherwise.

"He did not see his brother fall down the stairs,” Bell told the court.

Court commissioner Barry Philips ruled to keep Stackhouse’s bond at US$100,000.

"I think it goes without saying that the allegations in this complaint are horrendous,” Philips said.

“There's a part of me that wants to drop a tear right now, I'm not going to lie. The bottom line is I can't make decisions based on whether I believe you have the right to be at your son's funeral. I have to make decisions based on your alleged crime, your past, and the protection of the community."

Stackhouse's next court appearance is July 16.