DA: 63-year-old woman dies trying to break up family fight
The Associated Press
Published Monday, November 26, 2018 10:22AM EST
METHUEN, Mass. - Authorities say a Massachusetts woman trying to break up a family fight suffered an undisclosed medical emergency and died.
The Essex district attorney's office says police responded to a Methuen home at about 10 p.m. Sunday for reports of a fight and an unresponsive woman.
Authorities say 63-year-old Martina Gomez "appeared to suffer from medical distress" during the confrontation.
She was pronounced dead at Lawrence General Hospital around 11:20 p.m.
The district attorney says 23-year-old Modesta Gomez was charged with assault and battery on a person over 60. She is scheduled to be arraigned Monday. It could not immediately be determined if she has a lawyer.
An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause and manner of Martina Gomez's death.
